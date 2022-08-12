Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County baseball team celebrate Dixie Youth World Series Win with a splash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Town Creek 8U baseball team celebrated Sunday, their Dixie Youth World Series win at The Barn in Leland. It didn’t take long for the players to change out of their uniforms into swimsuits to cool off on an inflated waterslide. There were...
WECT
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug. 15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man saves two girls from ocean using recently-installed Life Safety Rings
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A bystander at Caswell Beach came to the rescue of two young girls struggling in the ocean this weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, a man used the recently-installed Life Safety Rings by the Jack Helbig Foundation to bring the girls back to shore.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: storm chances return
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After a glorious August weekend with unseasonably low humidity, more typical summertime muggies return to your First Alert Forecast for the week ahead. With it, shower and storm chances will perk up to around 60% Monday evening into Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Be aware: some storms may be locally strong and gusty Monday evening. Through the week, expect daytime temperatures to generally crest in the reasonable 80s - though some low 90s could occasionally mix in - and nighttime lows will bubble back up from the 60s to the 70s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WECT
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15. Roses are Blue and The Half will both hold ceremonies early in the early afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County family open hearts and sunflower field in support of Ukrainians
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Pender County family has opened their hearts, and field of sunflowers, to help support Ukrainians. Dean and Susan Lanier own Old River Farm, the couple wanted to especially help Ukrainian farmers, teachers, and children in need. They opened up their sunflower field to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Upstate organization designed to help families with sick kids helps Wilmington family
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – An organization out of upstate New York is establishing roots in the south, and held a fundrasing event in over the weekend to spread their mission to the Cape Fear region, and raised funds for families in need. The Joyce Irish Pub in Leland hosted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
Comments / 0