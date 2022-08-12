ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Fashion Leader Deanna Hodges Brings Cut-and-Sew Manufacturing Back to North Carolina with Hodges International

"The launch of Hodges International is significant for North Carolina, as well as for the manufacturing industry as a whole." 100% Woman-Owned U.S.-based manufacturer of uniforms, apparel, safety gear, and more, Hodges International officially begins operations at historic textile mill in North Carolina. Deanna Hodges, a seasoned fashion executive, business...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear schools keeping COVID protocols consistent

Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– The Governor has officially declared that North Carolina’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency has now been lifted. Many are wondering what that means when it comes to safety guidelines for area schools. The majority of schools across the Cape Fear are not making any adjustments to...
EDUCATION
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘NC By Train’ offering kids tickets for $5 through end of August

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel by train around the state with your family before the end of the month, you can take advantage of a special offer to save a little money. According to the NCDOT, from now until August 31st, customers can enjoy...
TRAFFIC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To One Of The Top Helicopter Tours

Lots of people love things that cause an adrenaline rush! Recently a friend of mine went skydiving for his birthday and loved it. Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Rollercoasters, bungee jumping, and stuff like that aren’t my thing. But I think riding in a helicopter would be cool! I’ve been on a hot air balloon ride and loved it, so I think I’d like a helicopter.
TRAVEL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. leaders share plan to keep kids safe in the classroom this year

RALEIGH, N.C. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, safety is top of mind for both parents and school districts across North Carolina. School safety topped the $27.9 billion North Carolina state budget this year, with an additional $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant Program. The budget also provides $32 million for school safety grants for things like safety equipment, school safety training and to support students in crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH

