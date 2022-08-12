Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving this week through a targeted campaign intended to prevent crashes and promote safe driving. According to New York State Police, speed contributes to nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the state. Recent data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research in Albany show 361 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2021 and more than 11,000 were injured.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO