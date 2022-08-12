Read full article on original website
WKTV
Hochul signs law requiring toy guns be bright-colored or transparent
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Tuesday banning realistic-looking toy guns that are black, blue, silver or aluminum to prevent them from being used to commit crimes like robberies. Realistic-looking imitation guns can also create a dangerous situation if law enforcement mistakes them for real weapons,...
WKTV
AAA: Limited competition leaves gas prices high in the Mohawk Valley
Gas prices in the Mohawk Valley are among the highest in New York State, and AAA officials say that’s due to a lack of competition. Locally, there are just a few gas station owners compared to other parts of the state. "Right here in the Utica region, we have...
WKTV
State police focusing on speed limit enforcement during annual 'Speed Week'
Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving this week through a targeted campaign intended to prevent crashes and promote safe driving. According to New York State Police, speed contributes to nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the state. Recent data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research in Albany show 361 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2021 and more than 11,000 were injured.
WKTV
Gas prices continue steady decline locally, nationwide
Average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were around $4.53 Monday, down about 10 cents from the week prior, according to AAA. Gas prices have been steadily declining across the country since the nation hit a record-breaking average of $5.01 on June 14. While the average across New York is...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
WKTV
MVWA: Cosby Road repairs should be finished by Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority say the closed portion of Cosby Road in North Utica should reopen in a day or two after a water main destroyed part of the road last week. A water main popped on Cosby Road near Innis Road on...
WKTV
State police find 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County
New York State Police found a 14-year-old boy Tuesday who was reported missing in Herkimer County last week. Police say Cruise Desjardins was found in good health. State police enlisted help from the public on Saturday to help locate Desjardins, who had last been seen on Thursday.
WKTV
61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox, of Taberg, was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
