Sidney, NE

Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Scottsbluff man on domestic assault charges, strangulation

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff police arrested a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of strangulation, child abuse and third degree domestic assault. Police say Carlos Aguilar went to a Scottsbluff home to pick up his child. He's accused of pulling the child away from another person's arms, pushing the woman down and strangling her with his free arm.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast CO firefighters battle hay stack fire

ATWOOD, Colo. -- Firefighters in northeastern Colorado battled a hay stack fire Sunday night. According to the Merino Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from their department were dispatched to assist the Sterling Fire Department at approximately 7:46 p.m. Multiple rigs and multiple units were used to fight the blaze, which was...
MERINO, CO
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
Sidney, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe thunderstorm warning: Banner, Morrill Counties

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Sioux...
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
News Channel Nebraska

Flash flood warning: Eastern Kimball County

He National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain. have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts...
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE

