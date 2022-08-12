Read full article on original website
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
Police arrest Scottsbluff man on domestic assault charges, strangulation
SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff police arrested a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of strangulation, child abuse and third degree domestic assault. Police say Carlos Aguilar went to a Scottsbluff home to pick up his child. He's accused of pulling the child away from another person's arms, pushing the woman down and strangling her with his free arm.
Northeast CO firefighters battle hay stack fire
ATWOOD, Colo. -- Firefighters in northeastern Colorado battled a hay stack fire Sunday night. According to the Merino Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from their department were dispatched to assist the Sterling Fire Department at approximately 7:46 p.m. Multiple rigs and multiple units were used to fight the blaze, which was...
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Severe thunderstorm warning: Banner, Morrill Counties
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Sioux...
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
Flash flood warning: Eastern Kimball County
He National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain. have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts...
