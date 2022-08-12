ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 12-14, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 12, 2022, through Aug. 14, 2022:. Heather Comans, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Barrett Dunaway, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Adams, theft-less than $1,000. Daniel Levatino, driving while intoxicated-third offense. Jasmine Magee, probation and parole...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Four shootings, four victims hospitalized across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized after four separate shootings around the city overnight. The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information on all incidents. Two of the shootings happened in the Algiers area, the first happened in the 3300 block of Garden...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

