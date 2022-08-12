Read full article on original website
Help shape a composting program for the islands
San Juan County is exploring how to best implement commercial composting for residents and businesses in the Islands, and we need your help! The County’s Solid Waste Program has created a survey to gauge community interest in such a program. The survey is available now through August 30 at https://bit.ly/3OTj5R4.
Board of Fire Commissioners seeking candidates for vacant seat
Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners is seeking candidates to fill an unexpired term for Seat #2. The Board will conduct a public process to select a candidate to fill the seat by September 19th, 2022. The selected candidate will serve as an appointed commissioner on the board, with a public election taking place on the seat in the November 2023 General Election. At that time the publicly elected commissioner will complete the remainder of the term through December 2025.
Hose heist; remodel rage; pushy picture-goer | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A deputy responded to a complaint of two boats moored without a permit at the Roche Harbor County Dock. Infractions were issued for moorage without a permit. • A deputy on Lopez received a report involving a...
Miguel Villareal | Passages
The Orcas Island community lost a treasured friend last month when Miguel Villareal passed away on Tuesday, July 26 at the home of his sweetheart, Suzie Thomas. Miguel had come face-to-face with his own mortality way back in 2015 when local EMTs were able to revive him after a serious cardiac event. Back then, he wrote, with deep gratitude, a letter to those who helped him: “First responders give us a chance to come back and see things in a different perspective. However long it may be, you have given me more time. I promise not to squander it.”
Live music from Jacob Miller with special guest Harlan Silverman
Experience folk music live this Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. as Jacob Miller takes the stage with special guest Harlan Silverman as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner and San Juan County. Miller is an artist who creates with intention and...
