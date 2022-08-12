The Orcas Island community lost a treasured friend last month when Miguel Villareal passed away on Tuesday, July 26 at the home of his sweetheart, Suzie Thomas. Miguel had come face-to-face with his own mortality way back in 2015 when local EMTs were able to revive him after a serious cardiac event. Back then, he wrote, with deep gratitude, a letter to those who helped him: “First responders give us a chance to come back and see things in a different perspective. However long it may be, you have given me more time. I promise not to squander it.”

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO