Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
California-based company expanding recall
FRESNO, Cal. -- A California-based nutritional and beverage products recall is expanding because of contamination potential. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Fresno-based product company Lyons Magnus is expanding its July 28, 2022 recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates advising consumers not to consume products beyond their Best By Date. It products include items such as Glucerna, Harvest, Organic Valley and Rejuvenate.
KDRV
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: six grass fires along I-5 extinguished, no formal evacuation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A series of grass fires are done burning along Interstate 5 at 11:30am Sunday. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest District says the largest fire was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre and firefighters are mopping up each incident. ODF says, "We have launched aircraft...
KDRV
Sunday August 14th Evening Weather
Temperatures heating up into the triple digits for parts of Southern Oregon and Northern California this week along with more thunderstorm potential later in the week. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Klamath and Lake counties from 2pm-11pm Wednesday.
Comments / 0