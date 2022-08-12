When John McCain chose Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election, she was seen by his own team as something of a wildcard; a Hail Mary for a campaign that was losing steam.The former Alaska governor and self-described “hockey mom” was a rarity at the top tier of national politics: she was notoriously averse to facts and policy detail, she fully embraced culture war issues, and smeared her political opponents with innuendo and falsehoods.But today, as she makes a return to the national stage by way of a congressional race in Alaska, she is welcomed back...

ALASKA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO