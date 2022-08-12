ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart Police ask for help finding three "boujee young thieves and one old one"

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month.

In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as "BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE."

Police said the four women entered a beauty store on the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue last month, selected several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, and left the store without paying.

"For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," police said in the Facebook post.

Surveillance images shot three of the women were wearing black t-shirts -- one a Puma brand shirt, one a black shirt with "pink" embroidered on the chest, and one with a fuzzy emblem on the left breast -- and the fourth was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the women, or has any further information on the incident, is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at 219-942-4399 or by e-mail: mmattel@cityofhobart.org

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scam artist posing as inspector, targeting downtown businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning downtown businesses about a scammer posing as an inspector.In the first incident, a man walked into the Kilwin's ice cream shop on the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday. He told employees he was there to inspect the carbon monoxide detectors.The staff let him in, and gave him $170 for the bogus inspection.Police said a similar scam happened two days later in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.What you can do, according to CPD:Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses. Pay attention to any suspicious persons loitering in the area. Have and maintain a working surveillance system. If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for Detectives. Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information. 
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar

A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested after failing to appear at his trial

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Monday after failing to appear for his trial on Interference with Official Acts charges this January. The incident occurred the morning of October 4th of last year at the T-Mobile store on South Riverside Drive. Officers were called to the store on reports of a man standing inside with blood on his face, staring at employees. Upon arrival, Jawan Jones of Chicago allegedly showed aggression towards officers telling them to shoot him.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available.   Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation

Patrick Blackmon (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and an active Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

