Olivia Wilde Dancing At A Harry Styles Concert Is A Whole Vibe

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde was caught dancing the night away while grooving out at one of Harry Styles ' recent concerts.

The Booksmart director was a whole vibe while attending her boyfriend's Love On Tour show in Berlin last month, joyfully dancing along to the music backstage while fans in the stands watched the "As It Was" singer perform. One fan in attendance, who goes by Jana on TikTok, captured video of Wilde "literally dancing the whole show" and shared it on their TikTok account .

In the clip, the House actress is one of several people dancing to the music, shaking out her hair and throwing her hands in the air as she moves to the beat. As she looks off to the side, the camera pans over to reveal Styles on stage, grabbing a guitar.

literally dancing the whole show 🕺🏻 #hslot #hslotberlin #holivia #harrystylesberlin #loveontour

The couple have been romantically linked since 2020 after getting close on set of their upcoming film Don't Worry Darling . Though they have been spotted spending time together , they tend to keep details of their relationship private . Earlier this year, however, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made a rare public comment about his girlfriend , praising her work as a director.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

ETOnline.com

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ex Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot,Jennifer Garner was enjoying a moment of tranquility. Garner spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe, California, according to posts on her Instagram Story. The 50-year-old actress took in the picturesque scenery during a high-flying paragliding adventure and snapped a smiling selfie while biking near the water.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022

If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
