Olivia Wilde Dancing At A Harry Styles Concert Is A Whole Vibe

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde was caught dancing the night away while grooving out at one of Harry Styles ' recent concerts.

The Booksmart director was a whole vibe while attending her boyfriend's Love On Tour show in Berlin last month, joyfully dancing along to the music backstage while fans in the stands watched the "As It Was" singer perform. One fan in attendance, who goes by Jana on TikTok, captured video of Wilde "literally dancing the whole show" and shared it on their TikTok account .

In the clip, the House actress is one of several people dancing to the music, shaking out her hair and throwing her hands in the air as she moves to the beat. As she looks off to the side, the camera pans over to reveal Styles on stage, grabbing a guitar.

The couple have been romantically linked since 2020 after getting close on set of their upcoming film Don't Worry Darling . Though they have been spotted spending time together , they tend to keep details of their relationship private . Earlier this year, however, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made a rare public comment about his girlfriend , praising her work as a director.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”