penbaypilot.com
Dolores Marion McCluskey, obituary
WALDOBORO — Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 10, at the age of 82. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Rockland, Maine to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in...
penbaypilot.com
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
penbaypilot.com
Cora May Milliken, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, of Lincolnville, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She came into this world with her twin sister, Kathleen (Cassie), in Camden on June 8, 1939; she was the daughter of Merrill C. and Annie A. (Osmond) Young.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Coming Home
It happens every August: Our chickens come home to roost. Make that children. Our children come home to sleep in their childhood beds. August is the month they descend on us, unless they came in July. What is it about Maine that draws them back? It’s an old tradition, this...
penbaypilot.com
Patsy Irene Chapin, obituary
WALDOBORO — Patsy Irene Chapin passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 9, at the age of 72. She was born on January 10, 1950 in Damariscotta, Maine to Frederick Sanborn Sr. and Jessie (Glaude) Sanborn. Patsy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Gary Slade Keating, obituary
Gary Slade Keating, age 56, died following a brief illness on August 3, 2022 at home with his loving wife and son by his side. Born September 1 of 1965 in Rockland, he was the son of Donald and Olive Keating. Gary is the middle child with his two brothers Donald and Lary. He graduated from Rockland District High School in 1983. Growing up he traveled with his family and loved hunting.
WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH offer drive-thru flu clinics in Sept. and Oct.
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital will offer weekly drive-thru flu clinics beginning in the first week of September and running through the end of October. The clinics, which are open to the public, will offer the flu shot in both the...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Bicycling Laws
Summer means more traffic moving through town. There are also more folks out walking, running, and cycling. Boothbay Harbor can be confusing to tourists and out-of-town drivers. It can also be a challenging place to walk or ride a bike. One-way streets and streets that change from one-way to two-way...
penbaypilot.com
Continue Rockport’s high quality of life by voting for Doc
We are happy to support Doc Wallace in his bid for the Rockport Select Board. As our beautiful seaside town continues to grow more diverse, we need a champion like Doc on our Select Board. As a former school superintendent honored by appointment to the National Blue Ribbon Excellence Panel,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Falls Gallery presents ‘In For The Night’ featuring Poppy Balser and Jay Brooks
CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery presents “In For The Night,” a new exhibit featuring Poppy Balser and Jay Brooks. The exhibit is on display August 5 to September 1, 2022. “The pairing for this show may be a little odd, a bit like oil and water, but the combined artworks created by Poppy Balser and Jay Brooks are just a fabulous representation of coastal New England and Canadian Maritime life,” said the Gallery, in a news release.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
penbaypilot.com
West Bay Rotarians Spruce Up The Toboggan Chute
West Bay Rotarians took advantage of the warm weather this past weekend for some much-needed maintenance of the world-famous toboggan chute at the Camden Snow Bowl. Extra care was taken to get the paint applied thick and smooth to ensure fast times for next year’s U.S. National Toboggan Championships, scheduled for February 3-5, 2023. Of course, that’s when they’ll be storing their paint brushes and rollers to coordinate parking or serve up chili for the annual Chili Challenge. All in a day’s work for busy West Bay Rotarians.
