Dolores Marion McCluskey, obituary
WALDOBORO — Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 10, at the age of 82. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Rockland, Maine to Mary Lombardo. Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in...
Cora May Milliken, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, of Lincolnville, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She came into this world with her twin sister, Kathleen (Cassie), in Camden on June 8, 1939; she was the daughter of Merrill C. and Annie A. (Osmond) Young.
Gary Slade Keating, obituary
Gary Slade Keating, age 56, died following a brief illness on August 3, 2022 at home with his loving wife and son by his side. Born September 1 of 1965 in Rockland, he was the son of Donald and Olive Keating. Gary is the middle child with his two brothers Donald and Lary. He graduated from Rockland District High School in 1983. Growing up he traveled with his family and loved hunting.
Patsy Irene Chapin, obituary
WALDOBORO — Patsy Irene Chapin passed away in her home in Waldoboro on August 9, at the age of 72. She was born on January 10, 1950 in Damariscotta, Maine to Frederick Sanborn Sr. and Jessie (Glaude) Sanborn. Patsy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated...
This Week in Lincolnville: Coming Home
It happens every August: Our chickens come home to roost. Make that children. Our children come home to sleep in their childhood beds. August is the month they descend on us, unless they came in July. What is it about Maine that draws them back? It’s an old tradition, this...
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-12. Camden. Elizabeth Bresnahan to 14 Alden Street LLC. Norma C. Davee Revocable Trust and Robert L. Davee to Robert L. Davee. Peter Camacho, Jennifer Camacho, and Jennifer Mejia to JCPC 203 Bayview...
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
Carlson, McLellan win RGC club championships
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted its club championships Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department. Overall Winners. Women: Nancy Carlson 164. Men: Dave McLellan Jr. 136. Women’s Gross Results. 1. Kathleen Labree 166.
PJ Merrill scores first career Super Street win at Wiscasset Speedway
While the temperature outside continues to cool down in Coastal Maine, the racing action continues to heat up at Wiscasset Speedway. The excitement continued on Saturday, Aug. 13 as the track hosted a full Group #1 racing program which included the Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks, Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis and the Market 27 Super Streets.
Continue Rockport’s high quality of life by voting for Doc
We are happy to support Doc Wallace in his bid for the Rockport Select Board. As our beautiful seaside town continues to grow more diverse, we need a champion like Doc on our Select Board. As a former school superintendent honored by appointment to the National Blue Ribbon Excellence Panel,...
UMaine student Max Moore completes BIW internship
BATH — Camden resident and University of Maine student Max Moore recently completed the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) summer internship program within the Operations Department. During his time as an intern, Moore worked in the Outfit Hall and helped to identify potential improvements in the design and drawings for the ship’s deckhouse. He then worked with the planning and fabrication group to realign fabrication work families and work orders to be more cost effective.
West Bay Rotarians Spruce Up The Toboggan Chute
West Bay Rotarians took advantage of the warm weather this past weekend for some much-needed maintenance of the world-famous toboggan chute at the Camden Snow Bowl. Extra care was taken to get the paint applied thick and smooth to ensure fast times for next year’s U.S. National Toboggan Championships, scheduled for February 3-5, 2023. Of course, that’s when they’ll be storing their paint brushes and rollers to coordinate parking or serve up chili for the annual Chili Challenge. All in a day’s work for busy West Bay Rotarians.
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Camden’s Fall Harbor Arts and Books Fair seeks artists and makers
CAMDEN — “Following the success of this Summer’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, the Camden Public Library is excited to begin planning the Fall edition of the event,” said the Library, in a news release. The Fall Harbor Arts & Books Fair is slated to be...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Steel-Pro to move Rockland business to Union, construct new facilities
Steel-Pro Incorporated, currently based in Rockland, has purchased approximately 12 acres in Union and intends to relocate its manufacturing business there for increased production space. “We are excited to bring our company and employee-owners to the town of Union and look forward to building our new, state-of-the-art, facility in the...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 5-11. Richard J. Cornell, 36, of Wayland, Massachusetts, obstructing the report of a crime in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine; disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine. Tamara L. Dalton, 41,...
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
