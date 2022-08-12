ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilcox, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night

KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
knopnews2.com

Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
WOWT

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
foxnebraska.com

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
knopnews2.com

Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
KSNB Local4

Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
