Public health initiative looks to uplift ABQ's historically underserved communities
Communities of color have long been underserved here in New Mexico––an issue only highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new initiative launched by the New Mexico Black Leadership Council looks to change this by connecting them more easily to essential services. KUNM spoke with Executive Director Cathryn...
Ronchetti campaign denies event access to local news outlet
Donald Trump repeatedly denied credentials to media organizations whose coverage he deemed “unfair.” In a move seemingly out of the former President’s play book, the campaign of Republican Mark Ronchetti, who’s running for governor, denied local outlet Source New Mexico access to an event over the weekend featuring the candidate along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. Source New Mexico Senior Reporter Shaun Griswold spoke with KUNM about what happened, why it matters, and how he was still able to get his job done.
