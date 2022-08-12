Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Washer Park project repurposing 127-year-old building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed. Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville. The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for...
wdrb.com
New Jeffersonville restaurant offering special deal on Tuesday for becoming 100th location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's in Jeffersonville is celebrating its 100th location with a 100 cent menu. The Jeffersonville location is the actual 100th location for the company. The Mediterranean café on Veterans Parkway will offer six menu items for 100 cents on Tuesday only. It's one item per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
Wave 3
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana. This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian...
wdrb.com
New 'Raspberry Rally' cookie to be Girl Scouts' first-ever online-only offering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the creation of a brand new cookie. The Raspberry Rally is described as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating." The new cookie will be the first Girl Scout item to be...
wdrb.com
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
wdrb.com
Part of I-64 West in Franklin County closed Wednesday for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday in Franklin County. Crews are working to repair the deck of the bridge over Evergreen Road at mile point 49.8. If you're headed from Frankfort or Lexington to Louisville, you'll need to detour. Drivers can take exit 53B...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Developer plans to build 206-unit apartment community in Charlestown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown. The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool,...
wdrb.com
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
wdrb.com
St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
spectrumnews1.com
Can you fix it? Louisville Tool Library lets you rent tools instead of buying them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever needed a tool to finish a DIY project, but couldn’t justify paying for something you might only use once? A new Louisville nonprofit has a solution for you. What You Need To Know. The Louisville Tool Library is located at 1226 Logan...
Comments / 0