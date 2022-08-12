ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It's a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
