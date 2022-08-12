ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Athleticism, talent has Stoughton eyeing playoff return

The Stoughton Vikings are hoping to return to their status quo in 2022. After four straight playoff berths from 2016-2019, Stoughton had its postseason streak snapped last season as the Vikings finished 3-6. The team finished 5-2 in the spring of 2020, but no playoffs were held in the COVID-riddled season.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Twelve area players to watch this season

Poteat will look to make an instant impact at the varsity level for Verona. The sophomore slots in at cornerback and wide receiver. He currently holds college offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska. Griffin Rousseau, Stoughton (So.) Rousseau figures to be one of the more imposing forces in the area...
STOUGHTON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen held out of practice, per report

Braelon Allen, star Wisconsin running back, was held out of practice Monday morning, per report. Per Raul Vazquez of Badger Blitz, Allen was held out of practice for cautionary reasons and a team official said he is just “nicked up.”. Allen was a dominant back for the Badgers last...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

William L. Smith Jr.

William L. Smith Jr., age 81 of Hudson, Wisconsin, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at The Lodge at Comforts of Home in River Falls, Wisconsin. Bill was born the son of William Sr. and Violet (Peterson) Smith on June 17, 1941 in Montevideo, Minnesota. Bill grew up in Stoughton, Wisconsin, graduating from Stoughton High School with the class of 1959. Bill attended UW- Oshkosh and Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison. He served his country in the Army National Guard from 1959-1963, including active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
HUDSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
Stoughton, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
stoughtonnews.com

Girls tennis: Stoughton hoping to build off returning starters

The Stoughton girls tennis team graduates its lone state qualifiers, but the Vikings are still hopeful with a handful of their starters back. Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as doubles partners last season as seniors. Still, Stoughton brings back five starters from its lineup.
STOUGHTON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”

The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
OREGON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware

August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Ravens#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Uw#Shs
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
spectrumnews1.com

Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas

MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Gates retires as River Bluff Middle School principal

The Stoughton Area School District is searching for a new leader for its middle school after long-time River Bluff Middle School principal Trish Gates retired last week. Gates, who was promoted from Sandhill Elementary principal to River Bluff principal prior to the 2008-09 school year, announced her retirement in a letter sent to the district staff and parents on Saturday, Aug. 11. It read, in part:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
WIAA
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Grand Inspired hosting Pop Up, Mug Show! Aug. 20-21

Grand Inspired will host their next Inspired Pop-Up, Mug Show! this Saturday and Sunday, August 20- 21. In the spirit of the Stoughton Coffee Break Festival, the show will include mugs, cups, pour-overs, kettles, everything needed for enjoying coffee, espresso and tea. Mug Show! features 11 different ceramic artists from throughout southern Wisconsin: Shandra Bjyrd, Max Wilke and Debbie Schilling of Madison, Alexis Catalano and Kyle Hendrix of Milwaukee, Joye Ebert of Sun Prairie, Craig Kitzman of Deerfield, Michelle Gilhouse of Muskego, Andrew Linderman of Arena, Adam Lefebvre of Dousman and Stoughton’s Brook Johnson.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy