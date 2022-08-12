Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Athleticism, talent has Stoughton eyeing playoff return
The Stoughton Vikings are hoping to return to their status quo in 2022. After four straight playoff berths from 2016-2019, Stoughton had its postseason streak snapped last season as the Vikings finished 3-6. The team finished 5-2 in the spring of 2020, but no playoffs were held in the COVID-riddled season.
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Twelve area players to watch this season
Poteat will look to make an instant impact at the varsity level for Verona. The sophomore slots in at cornerback and wide receiver. He currently holds college offers from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska. Griffin Rousseau, Stoughton (So.) Rousseau figures to be one of the more imposing forces in the area...
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen held out of practice, per report
Braelon Allen, star Wisconsin running back, was held out of practice Monday morning, per report. Per Raul Vazquez of Badger Blitz, Allen was held out of practice for cautionary reasons and a team official said he is just “nicked up.”. Allen was a dominant back for the Badgers last...
stoughtonnews.com
William L. Smith Jr.
William L. Smith Jr., age 81 of Hudson, Wisconsin, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at The Lodge at Comforts of Home in River Falls, Wisconsin. Bill was born the son of William Sr. and Violet (Peterson) Smith on June 17, 1941 in Montevideo, Minnesota. Bill grew up in Stoughton, Wisconsin, graduating from Stoughton High School with the class of 1959. Bill attended UW- Oshkosh and Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison. He served his country in the Army National Guard from 1959-1963, including active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton hoping to build off returning starters
The Stoughton girls tennis team graduates its lone state qualifiers, but the Vikings are still hopeful with a handful of their starters back. Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as doubles partners last season as seniors. Still, Stoughton brings back five starters from its lineup.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
oregonobserver.com
Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”
The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas
MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
stoughtonnews.com
Gates retires as River Bluff Middle School principal
The Stoughton Area School District is searching for a new leader for its middle school after long-time River Bluff Middle School principal Trish Gates retired last week. Gates, who was promoted from Sandhill Elementary principal to River Bluff principal prior to the 2008-09 school year, announced her retirement in a letter sent to the district staff and parents on Saturday, Aug. 11. It read, in part:
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
stoughtonnews.com
Grand Inspired hosting Pop Up, Mug Show! Aug. 20-21
Grand Inspired will host their next Inspired Pop-Up, Mug Show! this Saturday and Sunday, August 20- 21. In the spirit of the Stoughton Coffee Break Festival, the show will include mugs, cups, pour-overs, kettles, everything needed for enjoying coffee, espresso and tea. Mug Show! features 11 different ceramic artists from throughout southern Wisconsin: Shandra Bjyrd, Max Wilke and Debbie Schilling of Madison, Alexis Catalano and Kyle Hendrix of Milwaukee, Joye Ebert of Sun Prairie, Craig Kitzman of Deerfield, Michelle Gilhouse of Muskego, Andrew Linderman of Arena, Adam Lefebvre of Dousman and Stoughton’s Brook Johnson.
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
