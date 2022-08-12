The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.

