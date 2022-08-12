ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WSET

Rescued Envigo beagle named after VA Senator Mark Warner

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner is feeling the puppy love. He took to Facebook on Tuesday to share that one of the thousands of rescued Envigo beagles was named after him. "I’m incredibly touched that one of the rescued Envigo beagles was named after me," Warner...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware following interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, thirty-seven, and Nate Brubaker, twenty-seven, died Thursday night after a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Virginia State Police#Lessons Learned#Gridlock#Va Inspector#I 95#State Inspector#Vdot#Commonwealth
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy