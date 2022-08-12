A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.

WEST POINT, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO