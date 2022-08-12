ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point Police Officer

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WSFA

String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Newnan Times-Herald

GBI investigates alleged misconduct by West Point police officer

The GBI is investigating alleged misconduct by a West Point Police Department officer. Last week, The West Point Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after the victim of a search warrant accused police of using racial slurs. On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, the West Point Police...
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WTVM

19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m. The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera

A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
wrbl.com

Alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court and is postponed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 40-year-old, Mikita Leonard, made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. Leonard is facing a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges for the October 2021 shooting that left one dead and three others injured on Mohawk St. and Holly Ave. 41-year-old,...
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
WRBL News 3

Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
wtvy.com

Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
