Opelika-Auburn News
'It's crazy out there': Morning shooting on I-85 in Auburn followed by second interstate shooting in Troup County
One northbound lane of I-85 is now clear to allow motorists to pass the crime scene at mile marker 53 in Auburn, where a motorist was shot around 6:45 a.m. At the scene, there is a canopy over a vehicle blocking part of the interstate. About an hour after that...
Opelika-Auburn News
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large,” a misdemeanor offense, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department. The animal in question was a...
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point Police Officer
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Newnan Times-Herald
GBI investigates alleged misconduct by West Point police officer
The GBI is investigating alleged misconduct by a West Point Police Department officer. Last week, The West Point Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after the victim of a search warrant accused police of using racial slurs. On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, the West Point Police...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WTVM
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m. The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera
A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
wrbl.com
Alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court and is postponed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 40-year-old, Mikita Leonard, made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. Leonard is facing a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges for the October 2021 shooting that left one dead and three others injured on Mohawk St. and Holly Ave. 41-year-old,...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
Alabama teen gunned down outside Georgia Walmart, possibly by teen he may have robbed
Security cameras at a Columbus, Georgia Walmart recorded the shooting that killed an Alabama teen last week, capturing images of a car that led police to a suspect, a detective testified Monday. Police Sgt. Thomas Hill said the black 2003 Honda Accord the gunman drove had distinctive markings investigators noticed...
Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
wtvy.com
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka. Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9. The victim...
