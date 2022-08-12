ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit.

If you're on the hunt for these mellow destinations, Cheapism has you covered. The website found cozy destinations that are perfect for quiet weekend getaways. The article features small towns , national parks, caverns, and even whole counties.

A well-known Florida city made the list, too! That honor goes to Destin !

Writers also explained why they picked this quaint city:

"A weekend getaway from Atlanta, this destination bills itself as 'The World's Luckiest Fishing Village,' so anglers take note. There's also the Destin Harbor Boardwalk, the History & Fishing Museum, and plenty of arts-related offerings for those the landlubbers in the group."

Destin is also home to emerald waters, Miramar Beach, and more "must-see" attractions like Baytowne Wharf, Crab Island, and Norriego Point. Check out the city's official website for more recommendations.

Visit Cheapism.com for the full list. For more peaceful vacation ideas, check out our story on Florida's most remote vacation spot .

