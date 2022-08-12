Read full article on original website
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
ANDROID phone owners need to check their handsets – you might be at risk. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working fine. It's easy to think of Android updates as just delivering...
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
Has Quick Search Tool taken over your browser as the default search engine? It's a browser hijacker that you should remove immediately to protect your privacy. Fortunately, you can easily remove it and set Google back to your default search engine in just a few minutes. But how exactly do you go about it? We'll show you in this article.
Apps and widgets are common on Android screens, but many are still unaware of home screen shortcuts. As the name suggests, they offer a shortcut to a particular feature in an app. Most apps have shortcuts, and they're quite underrated for what they offer. In this guide, we'll take a...
MacBooks have been around for a while now, and in that time they’ve cemented themselves as some of the most popular laptops available. They’re well-designed, easy to use, and come with some great features. But why are they so popular? And more importantly, why are they better than Windows-based laptops?
Samsung is one of the biggest proponents of foldable smartphones on the market. After debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August 2021, Samsung is back with a successor to its premium foldable phone. With the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung marks the fourth generation of its bendy devices.
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
Downloading now[IMG=360x780]https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20220815/f5507633f63160110085847da8495200.jpg[/url]. Nice! It's not showing up on my phone yet. Are you located in the US? What carrier do you have?. Today 01:19 PM. Like 1. 990. Today 01:20 PM. Like 1. 636. Today 01:22 PM. Like 1. 199. Today 01:22 PM. Like 2. 462. Today 01:33 PM. Like...
There's a good chance that you use Windows' default Camera app as your primary way to see yourself. However, if the Camera app throws a 0xa00f4288 error, it will prevent you from seeing your webcam feed. You'll know if you're affected if you see a "0xa00f4288<AllCamerasAreReserved>" error code after opening the Camera app.
Android 13 is out. The brand new version of Google's operating system had not been expected to launch until September but has now been published to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Google has confirmed that it is being pushed out to Pixel devices immediately. Lots of other devices...
Windows has always been very customizable. You can change how Windows looks for aesthetic reasons, or to make elements easier to find or use. However, not many people know you can change the color of the selection rectangle on Windows. It may not be as obvious a change as something like switching to a new theme, but small changes like this can go a long way towards making Windows work better for you.
Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
