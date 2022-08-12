Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
capecod.com
Steamship Authority Acquiring Two Vessels
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced that it will purchase two Offshore Supply Vessels to add to its fleet. The sister ships were used for the oil and gas industry off the Gulf Coast and will eventually replace the open-deck freight vessels M/V Gay Head and M/V Katama, said Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
vineyardgazette.com
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
vineyardgazette.com
Rising Enrollment Raises Questions About Space at Chilmark School
Enrollment has been on the rise in recent years at the Chilmark School, which is on its way to running out of space for the private, nonprofit Chilmark Preschool that shares its campus, principal Susan Stevens said Monday night. “Our kindergarten this year is 18 [children],” Ms. Stevens told the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferry breakdown caused ripple effect for SSA
The Steamship Authority’s schedule was a mess on Saturday after the MV Nantucket had to be replaced by MV Sankaty, a smaller ferry that has less walk-on capacity. According to spokesman Sean Driscoll, an engine governor needed to be replaced on the Nantucket. The repairs to the Nantucket continued Sunday morning, the SSA reported. At about 8:30 am, the SSA tweeted that the repairs were complete and the Nantucket would return to its schedule starting at 8:35 am Sunday. Meanwhile the Sankaty will remain in service “to accommodate vehicles that were unable to travel earlier this morning,” a tweet states.
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Select Board Opts Out of Noise Bylaw
West Tisbury resident Marc Rosenbaum’s appeal for a Sunday and holiday ban on industrial construction and landscaping noise met with empathy, but no action from the town select board last Wednesday. “I agree with Marc that we have … crossed this threshold, and the constant leaf blowers and constant...
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
vineyardgazette.com
Big Bridge
The state wants to spend $3.25 million replacing the Big and Little Bridges on Beach Road along Sengekontacket Pond with concrete structures, but last week at a public hearing in the Oak Bluffs School, a handful of Islanders tried convincing state engineers to tread lightly because these are no ordinary bridges.
Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism
One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
Barnstable Patriot
West Barnstable home for sale: Marshfront gem with incredible views at $1.95M
WEST BARNSTABLE — The amazing world of the Great Marsh stretches into forever, just beyond this custom built Cape on Hilliards Hayway. "These are the nicest marsh views I've ever seen," said listing agent Rick Shechtman of Kinlin Grover Compass, who has lived on Cape Cod for more than 30 years.
mybackyardnews.com
CAZEAULT FAMILY OF ROOFERS: OSTERVILLE – ORLEANS – PLYMOUTH
Drew Cazeault, fifth generation, to join the Cazeault Family of Roofers. Drew Cazeault, fifth generation of the Cazeault family to be involved in the roofing business, has been named Sales Representation and Project Manager with Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, based in Osterville with additional locations in Orleans and Plymouth, MA. A long chain of working Cazeault family members date back to 1927 when the company was founded.
capeandislands.org
Here's a peek at some of the changes planned for Edaville
New partners in Edaville Family Theme Park are planning some changes. The Carver amusement park — with its train ride through cranberry bogs, Thomas Land, and other attractions — was up for sale this spring. It has not been sold, but two new partners are investing in the park.
capecod.com
New details: Sprinklers douse fire in Dennis basement
DENNIS – At 1:33 PM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported. structure fire at 133 Division Street. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found heavy smoke rolling out of the bulkhead of the two-story wood frame style apartment house. The four-unit apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants and pets got out safely..
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
vineyardgazette.com
Up-Island Power Outage Caused by Accident with No Injuries
A South Road auto accident that knocked out power for more than 2,000 up-Island customers resulted in no injuries. Power, which was out for approximately 50 minutes, has been restored. According to the Chilmark police department, a 2011 Toyota Camry operated by a 17-year-old Chilmark resident left the roadway in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts FedEx worker charged with stealing packages, attempting to sell contents
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of three firearms from FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. Frank P. O’Toole, 39, of Middleborough, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. O’Toole was arrested on...
