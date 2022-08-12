Read full article on original website
Joseph Warren Hoffman
Musician 1st Class Joseph Warren “Hope” Hoffman, age 24, passed away December 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Joseph was among 429 sailors on that ship who perished, of which only 35 were identified. His remains were recovered during World War II, but could not be identified until 2020 when scientists used anthropologic and DNA analysis to confirm his identity. It is ironic that Joseph may be known not only as the first casualty of World War II from Ross County, but also the last to be accounted for and returned home for burial.
Majorie L. (Bost) Duffy
Marjorie L. (Bost) Duffy, 102, passed away at Traditions, Chillicothe, on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born in Ross County to William Sherman and Margaret Bost. Surviving are her sons: Tom (Marie) Duffy and Mike (Joann) Duffy; daughter, Becky Haines; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters: Jane McKinnis and Phil (Ray) Mitchell. She also had many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Duffy; sons: Bob, Dan, Sean; and a grandson, Robbie.
Chillicothe Paints score 14 runs in two innings to clinch championship
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints went on to win their third Prospect League Championship this weekend. The team took home the title in front of over 1,500 fans at the V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. The Paints defeated the Alton River Dragons 14-4 in their third series. After...
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pickaway Co. road closure
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Adkins Road will be closed until November for a bridge and culvert replacement project. According to the Pickaway County Engineer Department, the closure will be between Five Points Pike and Drummond Road. The replacement project is expected to be completed by November 4, 2022. Motorists...
Closure of the N. Poplar Street bike path parking lot announced by city officials
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long announced today that the bike path parking lot on North Poplar Street will be closed. According to Long, the city’s utility department will be using the area to install a mobile pump. The pump will be used during the sewer repairs on E. Water and Watt Street.
Chillicothe Police ask for help finding a missing person
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. Mark A. Thompson, 27, has not been in contact with his family since last month. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or email...
