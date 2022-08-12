Musician 1st Class Joseph Warren “Hope” Hoffman, age 24, passed away December 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Joseph was among 429 sailors on that ship who perished, of which only 35 were identified. His remains were recovered during World War II, but could not be identified until 2020 when scientists used anthropologic and DNA analysis to confirm his identity. It is ironic that Joseph may be known not only as the first casualty of World War II from Ross County, but also the last to be accounted for and returned home for burial.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO