Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder
By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Keith Louis; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Salina man arrested in connection to stolen electric bike, trailer
A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle and bike trailer that were parked at a store near downtown Sunday morning. A 61-year-old Salina man told police that he had parked his electrically-modified silver Mongoose bicycle with bike trailer outside DG Market, 511 E. Iron, and went inside to shop at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the man walked out of the store, he discovered the bike and trailer missing.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club
Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
Jaws of life used in Riley County crash
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
Police hope video sheds light on who shot car window at YMCA
A Salina woman walked out of the Salina Family YMCA Thursday afternoon to find that someone had shot the driver's side window of her car. The 71-year-old woman walked out of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and discovered a shattered window on her 2020 Lexus ES 350, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The window had possibly been shot with a BB, he said.
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
