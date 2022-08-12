ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
butlerradio.com

Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces

Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Boardman Police arrest 717 Credit Union robbery suspect

The Boardman Police have arrested a Youngstown woman as a suspect in Friday's robbery of the 717 Credit Union. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on charges of robbery, one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contempt of court. Police Chief...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown man indicted for Girard murder

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

No jail time for Canfield woman after grand theft guilty plea

There will be no jail time for a Canfield woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the owner of some apartments near the YSU Campus. Erica Stanton, 39, was arrested in October 2020 after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her and her husband, Kenny Stanton on charges of grand theft.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown

An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Road closed in Mahoning County

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We have a traffic alert out of Ellsworth Township Wednesday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leffingwell Road is going to be closed starting Wednesday. It’s the stretch between Knauf Road and State Route 45.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle

Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Flats at Wick apartments near YSU set for sheriff's auction Tuesday

The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff's sale on Tuesday after three years in foreclosure. The building is first on the list of properties that will be auctioned off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

