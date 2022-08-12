Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Looking For Suspect That Spread Dog Feces
Police are asking for help determining the person or people responsible for criminal mischief last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, sometime between 11 p.m. last Wednesday (8/10) and noon Thursday someone smeared dog feces on the side of a house and shed in the 400 block of Stockton Avenue.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Police arrest 717 Credit Union robbery suspect
The Boardman Police have arrested a Youngstown woman as a suspect in Friday's robbery of the 717 Credit Union. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on charges of robbery, one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contempt of court. Police Chief...
WFMJ.com
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
WFMJ.com
No jail time for Canfield woman after grand theft guilty plea
There will be no jail time for a Canfield woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the owner of some apartments near the YSU Campus. Erica Stanton, 39, was arrested in October 2020 after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her and her husband, Kenny Stanton on charges of grand theft.
WFMJ.com
Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown
An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
Road closed in Mahoning County
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We have a traffic alert out of Ellsworth Township Wednesday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leffingwell Road is going to be closed starting Wednesday. It’s the stretch between Knauf Road and State Route 45.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Library to host true crime panel with 'Crooked City' producer, other local crime experts
'Crooked City' has quickly become one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Local listeners can go behind the scenes of the podcast this Thursday with a group of local crime experts. In the podcast, producer Mark Smerling takes a deep dive into Youngstown's mob scene, Jim Traficant, and...
WFMJ.com
Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
Police: Man accused of letting 4-year-old near gun
lice saw the driver of a jeep, Marcus Roach, 47, reach a high rate of speed on Wilson Avenue in Campbell around 1 a.m.
Counselors to help support policing in Youngstown
City police are about to debut two new mental health initiatives.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WFMJ.com
Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle
Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
WFMJ.com
Flats at Wick apartments near YSU set for sheriff's auction Tuesday
The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff's sale on Tuesday after three years in foreclosure. The building is first on the list of properties that will be auctioned off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and is...
