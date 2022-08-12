Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream My All American Free Online
Cast: Aaron Eckhart Finn Wittrock Robin Tunney Sarah Bolger Michael Reilly Burke. Freddie Steinmark, an underdog on the gridiron, faces the toughest challenge of his life after leading his team to a championship season. Is My All American on Netflix?. Unfortunately, My All American is not available on Netflix. Although...
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Gwyneth Paltrow Joins ‘Shark Tank’ As Guest Shark
Gwyneth Paltrow is heading into the Shark Tank. The actor and founder of Goop will join the ABC series as a guest shark for its 14th season. It marks the Shakespeare in Love star’s first appearance on the business format. She will be joined by DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu as a guest shark alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. Other guest sharks returning for the season are Emma Grede, founding partner of Skims, Peter Jones, a dragon on the BBC’s version, known as Dragon’s Den, Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind and...
Yellowjackets Season 2: Obi-Wan's Simone Kessell to Play Adult Lottie
A major question asked in Yellowjackets‘ season finale — “Who the f—k is Lottie Matthews?!” — just got answered. Simone Kessell, whose recent credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death, will play the adult version of Lottie in the Showtime thriller’s second season, TVLine has learned. The teenage version of Lottie appeared in Yellowjackets‘ flashback scenes throughout Season 1, but the character’s present-day fate was largely left a mystery. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the freshman finale that it was indicated Lottie’s still alive: “What the hell have you gotten me into?” Natalie’s old sponsor, Suzie, asked...
epicstream.com
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
