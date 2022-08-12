A major question asked in Yellowjackets‘ season finale — “Who the f—k is Lottie Matthews?!” — just got answered. Simone Kessell, whose recent credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death, will play the adult version of Lottie in the Showtime thriller’s second season, TVLine has learned. The teenage version of Lottie appeared in Yellowjackets‘ flashback scenes throughout Season 1, but the character’s present-day fate was largely left a mystery. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the freshman finale that it was indicated Lottie’s still alive: “What the hell have you gotten me into?” Natalie’s old sponsor, Suzie, asked...

