While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela? HIGH HEAT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Through some smoke, a shirtless firefighter saunters towards a photographer. The Gist: In the middle of the photo shoot, an alarm goes off. It’s one of the first...

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO