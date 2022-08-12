Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
kpic
Alek Skarlatos begins 'On Duty with Alek' campaign tour in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1,000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day - Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
kpic
Deputies to conduct enhanced seat belt and child seat enforcement, education patrols
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Special safety belt and child seat law enforcement patrols will take place in Douglas County Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that the agency will join law enforcement across the state in using federally funded overtime to conduct the enhanced patrols, with the goal of educating the public about safety belt and child seat laws.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire 4,600 acres, 0% containment; virtual public meeting scheduled
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual public meeting on the Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Cedar Creek Fire's Official Fire Information Facebook page. On Tuesday, fire officials announced that the fire is burning 4,657 acres...
kpic
Roseburg Police: Unidentified man arrested after interfering with, assaulting officer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An unidentified man was arrested Saturday after interfering with a police procedure, the Roseburg Police Department reported Monday in its police log. While Roseburg Police officers were investigating a possible DUII in the 400 block of NW Garden Valley, an uninvolved male approached and attacked one of the officers.
kpic
Windigo Fire now 78% contained
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpic
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
kpic
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
kpic
Over 1,000 days later, the South Eugene Axe return to the football field
EUGENE, Ore. — October 25, 2019, marked the last time South Eugene hosted a varsity football game. Now, over 1,000 days later, the Axe are back. "Super excited for the season; I know the kids are, and that's what it’s really all about," said South Eugene Head Coach Chad Kessler.
Comments / 0