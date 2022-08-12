ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Alek Skarlatos begins 'On Duty with Alek' campaign tour in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1,000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day - Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Deputies to conduct enhanced seat belt and child seat enforcement, education patrols

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Special safety belt and child seat law enforcement patrols will take place in Douglas County Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that the agency will join law enforcement across the state in using federally funded overtime to conduct the enhanced patrols, with the goal of educating the public about safety belt and child seat laws.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Oakridge, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Windigo Fire now 78% contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#City Hall#The Big Swamp Fire
kpic

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy