Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years
The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY
You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.
hvmag.com
Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden
Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?
So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
30 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them
Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peekskill firefighters warn about Maxmin shirt scam
he Peekskill volunteer firefighters are telling people that the online company Maxmin selling shirts is not affiliated with their fire department.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
News 12
‘These dogs were basically feral.’ SPCA asks for help after rescue of dozens of dogs
A group of 57 miniature Doberman pinschers is now in the care of the Hudson Valley SPCA after they were rescued last week from a breeder who allegedly kept them in deplorable conditions. The dogs were removed by state police and SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Friday from a home on...
Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0