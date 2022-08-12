Read full article on original website
Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of expected mayoral run
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned his seat. The announcement making it official is expected to be a prelude for the next announcement: his campaign for mayor.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area.Image via Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
Oz campaigned at Pa.’s Musikfest against its policy, organizers say
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
99-year-old Montgomery County woman meets her 100th great-grandchild
Peggy Koller of Blue Bell, Pa. was an only child and always wanted a big family. At age 99, she got to hold her 100th great-grandchild.
WFMZ-TV Online
85-year-old Easton woman comes out of retirement to open all-female-run business
EASTON, Pa. - After coming out of retirement, an 85-year-old Easton resident started an all-female run business out of her home before recently opening up shop at a commercial location. The woman with a peculiar nickname says she started her business with just one order. "They needed drapes steamed, I...
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
This Chester County Place Among Top 10 Philly Region ZIP Codes with Largest Home Price Increase in July
While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices being set as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fact, one Chester County place has found its spot on the top ten list of...
WFMZ-TV Online
As Musikfest shooting investigation continues, Great Allentown Fair spokesperson talks security protocols
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Saturday night at Musikfest. Vendors along West Lehigh Street say the shooting happened in the middle of the street around 10:45 p.m. Police say it was an isolated event between two people. Police have not said...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
What’s next for Bethlehem’s backyard chickens proposal
Bethlehem City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on whether to permit residents to keep backyard chickens. The council on July 19 introduced the proposal, then council President Michael Colón announced at council’s meeting Aug. 2 that the vote on final approval would be delayed until this coming week’s meeting.
6 Delco Companies Make List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2022
Six companies in Delaware County have made the annual Soaring 76 list from Philadelphia Business Journal of the fastest growing companies in the region. Companies had to meet several criteria to qualify for the list, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. They had to be independently owned, have sustained...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall
BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Developer rolls a gutter ball with plans to raze Warren Lanes and build a QuickChek | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll acknowledge that National Bowling Center, owner of Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, is under no obligation to consider the impact on a local community when it sells one of its properties. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to be a good neighbor – and potentially build up some goodwill in a local community – by ensuring the property goes to a seller that at least attempts to suggest that the future of the site holds the potential of something inspiring. Another convenience store and gas station along Memorial Parkway is among the most uninspired uses that we can conceive. But that’s the deal in the works between the bowling center and developer PBXDEV 2, LLC, which recently submitted plans to the town to purchase the property, demolish the bowling alley and build a 24-hour QuickChek. We’ve got nothing against QuickChek, just like we’ve got nothing against the Wawa that’s practically across the street or the other Wawa that’s just down the road. But let’s face it: Memorial Parkway is rapidly becoming the sort of commercial corridor that makes motorists passing through think, “Boy. This place really has nothing special going on. Better speed up so I can get to Easton sooner.” Not that Warren Lanes was a beacon for all, but at least it offered something more than a tank of gas and breakfast sandwiches that have been sitting under a heat lamp for several hours. We’re not sure how far along this QuickChek deal has come, but the bowling center could do a small town and its residents a big favor by considering other offers. In the meantime, Phillipsburg needs to take a hard look at this corridor and find a way to make it more appealing to developers who can think creatively.
Abandoned Catasauqua laundromat that became ‘complete eyesore’ revived under new owner
An abandoned Catasauqua laundromat described in online reviews as filthy, dingy and broken down has since been revived under new ownership. Joseph Di Giovanna of Slatington opened the space at 413 Front St. this past April as Lux Laundry. He stumbled upon what was known as the former “Sure Clean Laundry” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when Di Giovanna himself was in need of a laundromat. What he found instead was an empty, shuttered building with a leaking roof, chipped paint and rotting floorboards.
