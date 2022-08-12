ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh Examiner announces expanded coverage of education, criminal justice

Based on reader feedback, a review of operations and concerns about the continuing decline in local news, the Oshkosh Examiner is pleased to announce that it intends to expand its coverage and to maintain its three-day-a-week publishing schedule. The Examiner will increase its reporting on education and crime while opening...
OSHKOSH, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
NEW BERLIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine

The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building

GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit is Now Operational in Manitowoc County

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department has additional resources to keep citizens safe. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who gave a generous donation to The State Sheriff’s Association, they took their share, about $27,000, to implement their drone or Unmanned Aerial Systems Department.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

