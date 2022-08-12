Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Authorities identify man who died in Sturgis motorcycle accident
STURGIS, S.D. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man that died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident in Sturgis. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Helene Duhamel confirmed that 59-year-old Ron Brevka died after being transported to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City on Wednesday. NewsCenter1 has...
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
The eighth, and final, Sturgis Rally Tally, through 6 a.m. Sunday has been released.
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
Black Hills Pioneer
One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May...
Black Hills Pioneer
Suspects in Amber Alert found near Sturgis
STURGIS — The suspects wanted in connection with the issuance of an Amber Alert were found and taken into custody at a campground near Sturgis Tuesday night. The state issued the Amber Alert just after 10 p.m., for 7-year-old Luna Potts and 8-year-old Hunter Potts. The suspect in the case was listed as Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, who was traveling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with an Alberta, Canada plate.
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally final tally numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The 82nd Sturgis Rally has come to a close and South Dakota Highway Patrol released their final numbers for this year’s Rally Tally. For the Sturgis and Rapid City districts combined, DUI arrests this year were up 148 compared to 122 in 2021. 148 people...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
KELOLAND TV
One dead in shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Police found two men had been shot, one fatally and the other with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEVN
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
newscenter1.tv
August 11 Sturgis Rally Tally
STURGIS, S.D. — A total of $4,335 has been seized during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, up from the $1,862 seized by this time last year. In addition to the money, four vehicles have been seized for drug possession. During the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, no vehicles had been seized.
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
kotatv.com
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children. Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.
kotatv.com
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
