STURGIS — The suspects wanted in connection with the issuance of an Amber Alert were found and taken into custody at a campground near Sturgis Tuesday night. The state issued the Amber Alert just after 10 p.m., for 7-year-old Luna Potts and 8-year-old Hunter Potts. The suspect in the case was listed as Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, who was traveling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with an Alberta, Canada plate.

STURGIS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO