Jackson, MI

MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Bradley Takes Over Leslie Football Program

Key players for the Leslie High School varsity football include, from left, Mason Tow, Austin Shroufe, Coach Ken Bradley, Max Fourman, and Jayden Jensen. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. Last year: 3-6 overall. First-year head Coach Ken Bradley takes over the Leslie High School football program. He...
LESLIE, MI
jtv.tv

William Weidner Named Director of SAU Athletics

(August 15, 2022 11:25 AM) After a national search, Spring Arbor University today announced the hiring of William (Bill) Weidner as the Cougars’ new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. A veteran athletics administrator with more than 30 years of experience as an administrator and coach, Weidner has served with some...
SPRING ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Manchester Maturing into Solid Football Team

Key players for the Manchester High School varsity football team include, from left, Wyatt Carson, Garrett Corwin, Jeff Loomis, Coach Ben Pack, Jaxon McGuigan, Kannon Duffing, and Jacob Smith. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. Last year: 3-6 overall. The good thing about freshmen and sophomores playing at...
MANCHESTER, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Joey Badall, Midwest Vehicle Group. Joe Sharpe & Andy Adair, Owners, K&L Telecom. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from August 10. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Mike Smajda,...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Food Truck Tuesday. 11 AM to 1 PM. This is the final Food Truck Tuesday of the summer season! Entertainment by Kevin Nichols. This week’s food trucks are: PB&J’s BBQ, Coffee & Smoothie Trailer, Tiki Sam’s Pizza, Junkyard Dog, Whiskey Jack’s BBQ, Baby Bear Burger, Impasto, Nom Nom Ninja, Big Guy Catering, Howdy Doodles Ice Cream Truck, Heaven on a Roll, Kona Ice, and Traveling Tasty. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21

The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
HOLLY, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Festival celebrates pride in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday. June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well. “Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said. The event […]
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Crews battle back-to-back fires at 2 Jackson homes

JACKSON, MI – Jackson firefighters were busy Sunday night battling one house fire then being called to another while still on scene. Fire crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, to a two-story home in the 900 block of Williams Street in Jackson for a report of a fire, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI

