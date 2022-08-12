Read full article on original website
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
jtv.tv
Bradley Takes Over Leslie Football Program
Key players for the Leslie High School varsity football include, from left, Mason Tow, Austin Shroufe, Coach Ken Bradley, Max Fourman, and Jayden Jensen. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. Last year: 3-6 overall. First-year head Coach Ken Bradley takes over the Leslie High School football program. He...
Lansing Everett High School building toward playoffs with a young team
Lansing Everett High School is going to have one of the youngest football teams in the state. They currently don't have any seniors on the roster.
jtv.tv
William Weidner Named Director of SAU Athletics
(August 15, 2022 11:25 AM) After a national search, Spring Arbor University today announced the hiring of William (Bill) Weidner as the Cougars’ new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. A veteran athletics administrator with more than 30 years of experience as an administrator and coach, Weidner has served with some...
jtv.tv
Manchester Maturing into Solid Football Team
Key players for the Manchester High School varsity football team include, from left, Wyatt Carson, Garrett Corwin, Jeff Loomis, Coach Ben Pack, Jaxon McGuigan, Kannon Duffing, and Jacob Smith. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. Last year: 3-6 overall. The good thing about freshmen and sophomores playing at...
jtv.tv
Monday, August 15, 2022
Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Joey Badall, Midwest Vehicle Group. Joe Sharpe & Andy Adair, Owners, K&L Telecom. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from August 10. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Mike Smajda,...
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Food Truck Tuesday. 11 AM to 1 PM. This is the final Food Truck Tuesday of the summer season! Entertainment by Kevin Nichols. This week’s food trucks are: PB&J’s BBQ, Coffee & Smoothie Trailer, Tiki Sam’s Pizza, Junkyard Dog, Whiskey Jack’s BBQ, Baby Bear Burger, Impasto, Nom Nom Ninja, Big Guy Catering, Howdy Doodles Ice Cream Truck, Heaven on a Roll, Kona Ice, and Traveling Tasty. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
WILX-TV
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
Winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket purchased at Shelby Township gas station
The winner has the choice of annual payments of $25,000 for life or a minimum of 20 years, whichever is greater, or they can collect a lump sum of $390,000.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Nearly $650K renovation coming to recently reopened Jackson fire station
JACKSON, MI – Plans to bring a recently-reopened fire station up to date are moving forward in Jackson. A bid from RW Mercer Company to handle upgrades and remodeling work on Fire Station No. 2 was accepted by the Jackson City Council at an Aug. 9 meeting. RW Mercer,...
Festival celebrates pride in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday. June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well. “Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said. The event […]
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
Crews battle back-to-back fires at 2 Jackson homes
JACKSON, MI – Jackson firefighters were busy Sunday night battling one house fire then being called to another while still on scene. Fire crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, to a two-story home in the 900 block of Williams Street in Jackson for a report of a fire, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
