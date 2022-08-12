Read full article on original website
The best summoner name availability checkers for League of Legends
Over the past decade, millions of players have at least tried out Riot Games’ hit MOBA title, League of Legends. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and unique and clever user names will be hard to come by. Some players want a simple name...
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears
For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals
Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
How does the gacha system work in Tower of Fantasy?
Tower of Fantasy, the massively popular multiplayer RPG that’s just been released by Perfect World, takes a ton of inspiration from the equally (if not more) popular RPG Genshin Impact. There’s a striking number of similarities between the games in relation to visual art style and combat, as well as their gacha game mechanics.
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5
Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
100 Thieves survive early game woes against CLG, solidify top three position in 2022 LCS Summer Split
It might not have looked too pretty through the opening moments of the match, but 100 Thieves were able to gather their senses and snatch a victory against Counter Logic Gaming to strengthen their grip over a top-three finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split. For both teams, this upcoming...
Fnatic electrocutes Vitality eliminating Astralis from LEC Playoffs contention
Fnatic took down Team Vitality and kept their hopes alive for the LEC Playoffs. They also mathematically eliminate Astralis from the playoffs’ contention with their win. However, both Fnatic and Vitality still have to play and win one more game before being able to take a sigh of relief and secure a place in the second phase of the LEC Summer Split 2022.
Valve reveals trailer and release date for True Sight: The International 2021
True Sight, a Dota 2 YouTube documentary series that follows The International (TI) champions’ journey, has become a tradition. It’s been a year since the International 2021, and the True Sight documentary showcasing Team Spirit’s run during the event will air on Sept. 24. Valve revealed the documentary’s trailer today.
How many people play Call of Duty: Warzone? 2022 player count
Call of Duty: Warzone shook up the battle royale scene when it was surprise-released in the spring of 2020. Seemingly everybody was dropping into Verdansk as the release of the game coincided with many people around the world being stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines and lockdowns. It’s...
Madden 23 Mobile’s release date and new features
It’s Madden season, baby. Madden NFL 23 is here, and so too is Madden NFL 23 Mobile. The yearly football title and its mobile companion are about to hit the market and unofficially kick off the 2023 NFL football season. The real games begin on Sept. 8, but gamers are pigskin-prepared this week and beyond.
NFL・
Ticket punched: G2 become first team in world to qualify for 2022 League World Championship
G2 Esports have become the first team in the world to claim their spot at the League of Legends World Championship following a pivotal win over Misfits today. Because G2 cannot fall lower than fourth place and have accumulated enough Championship Points this season thanks to their first-place finish in the Spring Split, they have assured themselves the LEC’s fourth seed at Worlds, at the very least. At worst, G2 will participate in the Worlds play-in stage later this year.
Rogue defeat Vitality, place their fate in Fnatic’s hands
Rogue crushed Vitality’s hopes of locking in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Playoffs before the possible tiebreaker with Excel. Vitality now awaits the result of the last match of the regular season between Fnatic and Misfits to know their fate. If Fnatic wins, Vitality will need to play a tiebreaker match against Excel, but if they lose, then Vitality will secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.
Bugs, Finn, and Velma get hit hard in MultiVersus season one patch
Season One for MultiVersus is nearly here, with a slightly delayed release happening later today. But, ahead of that launch, Player First Games has published the next set of patch notes for the game, which includes general reworks for the battle pass system and balance adjustments for around half the roster.
Overwatch fan recreates hero portraits using AI program
Overwatch takes place in the distant future, where heroes from across the world come together to stop ongoing threats plaguing the world. Though fictional, these heroes have resonated with fans worldwide to make the game one of the biggest hits of the last ten years. A Reddit user showcased art...
