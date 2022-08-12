Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What will continue to be a dry stretch as we start the week will quickly transition to rain and thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday, so enjoy these drier days ahead to get some outdoor work done, but also take your heat precautions as air temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s while heat indices average 100 to 105 during the afternoon.

