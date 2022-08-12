ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This California County Houses The Most Natives

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gDnG_0hFAj6Mt00
Photo: Getty Images

Many people move to California each year, and can you blame them? The Golden State is home to the second most populated city in America and also sees some of the best weather. Other locations that attract people to California include picturesque beaches, national parks, and bays. This specific California County is known for housing a population that is almost entirely native. With so many state transplants, it is rare for this county to house so many natives as it does. The county that houses the most natives in the entire state is located very close to mountains and two large cities.

According to Stacker , Calaveras County houses more natives than any other county in the state. Of the 45,828 people who live in the area, 34,719 of them were born there. Stacker mentioned that nearly 76% of the population are native to the area. On the opposite side of the spectrum, San Francisco is made up of the most transplants.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the county with the most natives:

"In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates."

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Natives#Beaches#The U S Census Bureau
NBC Bay Area

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California

How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history

Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
980
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy