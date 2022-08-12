VEAP foodshelf in Bloomington seeing donations skyrocket

VEAP food shelf in Bloomington seeing donations skyrocket 02:04

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Inflation has impacted prices across the board this summer, and food shelves have definitely felt it.

A couple of times a week, college student Grace Charmoli volunteers at VEAP food shelf in Bloomington.

"We can take two bags of onions because we have so much. Some snacks, we have a variety," said Charmoli.

It's been a good learning experience and it's kept her busy. Because over the course of the summer, she's seen demand go up.

"They are like thank you so much. We really appreciate it. This is awesome. A lot of people are regulars so they know the drill. Some people are here for the first time and are definitely coming back because it's such a great thing," said Charmoli.

And it's not just low-income seniors or people who are unemployed who are coming in this summer. VEAP is seeing more working-class families looking for food.

"The people that are more on the fringes, that are low income but working, we see a lot of folks that come in here because of inflation," said Paul Jacobson, Basic Needs Director.

Jacobson said rising gas prices and a drop in some emergency food programs haven't helped. But there is hope.

"We started a VEAP emergency summer campaign and it's been really successful. We've probably increased by 20,000 pounds over the same time period from 2021," said Jacobson.

They've been more fortunate than other food shelves, but there are still many needs.

"Meat and dairy and eggs and the basic things people want," said Jacobson.

Also, condiments and cooking oil, along with laundry detergent and toiletries are always in demand. But Jacobson has faith donors are now aware of the problem.

"The response to our campaign this summer has been amazing," said Jacobson.

VEAP says anyone who needs help can come to their food shelf. You can shop in-store Monday through Wednesday and they have a drive-up service on Thursdays and Fridays.

Click here to donate to VEAP.