Brock Nelson appointed as new Waseca County assessor

For Brock Nelson, real estate is more than just a business; it’s a family affair, and it has always revolved around Waseca County.

“I’ve been in real estate my whole life. My dad, Blain, has been in real estate his whole life, and my grandpa was in real estate for many years,” said Nelson, who was recently appointed as the new Waseca County assessor.

Nelson — whose father owns the RE/MAX office on State Street with his brother, County Commissioner Blair Nelson — said he grew up in Waseca, and graduated from high school in town, before he attended the University of Northern Colorado.

“After I graduated from Northern Colorado, I got married, had three kids, and I wanted to raise them in a small town so that they’d have the same experiences I had,” Nelson said. “So we came back to the area, and I started doing real estate and got into the assessing field in Steele County.”

His love of real estate stems from its two sides: people and economics.

“You get a good understanding of both worlds — both how and why people operate and why markets function the way they do. You get an idea for what drives a market. That was interesting to me,” Nelson said.

Nelson began as an appraiser with the Steele County Assessor’s Office, before eventually becoming the assistant county assessor. Michael Johnson, Waseca County administrator, said that Nelson’s work in Steele County is what made them interested in him once this position opened.

“By state statute, every county has to have a property tax compliance office. It just so happens that we happen to share the same one that Steele County has, and it gave us the opportunity to vet him in a way,” Johnson said. “The PTCO … highly recommended him and praised his skillset.”

The position of county assessor opened once the former county assessor stepped down from his seat. When that happened, the state notified the county, through Board of Commissioners Chair Brad Krause, that they had 90 days to fill the vacancy.

Johnson said this timeline is typical, and that the state is generous in giving extensions when needed. Compounding the deadline was the fact that, according to Johnson, there weren’t a lot of candidates for the position.

“We already knew we were fishing from a shallow pool. … We were hard pressed to find multiple candidates, but luckily we had three that were really good,” Johnson said.

In the end, Johnson said the decision to bring Nelson on came down to how well the county’s goal for the position aligned with the candidate’s. Nelson seemed to be the best fit, so a job offer was extended, and he was sworn in to the office at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Nelson said that the part of the job he is most looking forward to is the part that drew him to real estate: the people.

“In real estate, you’re looking at the market and getting a sense of what it’s like to understand people. … [Being a county assessor], you get to be your team lead. You get to basically sit down with your team and develop the people around you to accomplish your goals,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to the challenges that coming into a new position brings … [and] getting to know everybody in the office and coming back to the community and making uniform assessments. Treating people fairly and accurately.”

Nelson said that, while taxes can be a “divisive” thing, he hopes that people see the logic behind what he does, even if they might not agree with the valuation he gives. Above all else, he’s excited to be back where it all began.

“I’m excited to be a part of Waseca County, to be back where I grew up,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to it.”