ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca County, MN

Brock Nelson appointed as new Waseca County assessor

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

For Brock Nelson, real estate is more than just a business; it’s a family affair, and it has always revolved around Waseca County.

“I’ve been in real estate my whole life. My dad, Blain, has been in real estate his whole life, and my grandpa was in real estate for many years,” said Nelson, who was recently appointed as the new Waseca County assessor.

Nelson — whose father owns the RE/MAX office on State Street with his brother, County Commissioner Blair Nelson — said he grew up in Waseca, and graduated from high school in town, before he attended the University of Northern Colorado.

“After I graduated from Northern Colorado, I got married, had three kids, and I wanted to raise them in a small town so that they’d have the same experiences I had,” Nelson said. “So we came back to the area, and I started doing real estate and got into the assessing field in Steele County.”

His love of real estate stems from its two sides: people and economics.

“You get a good understanding of both worlds — both how and why people operate and why markets function the way they do. You get an idea for what drives a market. That was interesting to me,” Nelson said.

Nelson began as an appraiser with the Steele County Assessor’s Office, before eventually becoming the assistant county assessor. Michael Johnson, Waseca County administrator, said that Nelson’s work in Steele County is what made them interested in him once this position opened.

“By state statute, every county has to have a property tax compliance office. It just so happens that we happen to share the same one that Steele County has, and it gave us the opportunity to vet him in a way,” Johnson said. “The PTCO … highly recommended him and praised his skillset.”

The position of county assessor opened once the former county assessor stepped down from his seat. When that happened, the state notified the county, through Board of Commissioners Chair Brad Krause, that they had 90 days to fill the vacancy.

Johnson said this timeline is typical, and that the state is generous in giving extensions when needed. Compounding the deadline was the fact that, according to Johnson, there weren’t a lot of candidates for the position.

“We already knew we were fishing from a shallow pool. … We were hard pressed to find multiple candidates, but luckily we had three that were really good,” Johnson said.

In the end, Johnson said the decision to bring Nelson on came down to how well the county’s goal for the position aligned with the candidate’s. Nelson seemed to be the best fit, so a job offer was extended, and he was sworn in to the office at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Nelson said that the part of the job he is most looking forward to is the part that drew him to real estate: the people.

“In real estate, you’re looking at the market and getting a sense of what it’s like to understand people. … [Being a county assessor], you get to be your team lead. You get to basically sit down with your team and develop the people around you to accomplish your goals,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to the challenges that coming into a new position brings … [and] getting to know everybody in the office and coming back to the community and making uniform assessments. Treating people fairly and accurately.”

Nelson said that, while taxes can be a “divisive” thing, he hopes that people see the logic behind what he does, even if they might not agree with the valuation he gives. Above all else, he’s excited to be back where it all began.

“I’m excited to be a part of Waseca County, to be back where I grew up,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, was originally arrested in August 2021 by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents after an investigation into the May 2021 drug overdose death of 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid

MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waseca County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
County
Waseca County, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD

Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
RANDOLPH, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Everything you’ll need to know about the fair and more

The Steele County fairgrounds in Owatonna will be the place to be August 16 – 21, as we “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022.” The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair, has over 5,000 free exhibits including 200 animals, the FFA Children’s Barnyard, the Great Outdoors Center, and the A-Z Petting Zoo, sponsored by Community Bank Owatonna and R & K Electric, to delight fairgoers. Free entertainment will be found on three outdoor stages and in the beer garden. In addition, 300 indoor commercial exhibits, over 200 outdoor vendors - including 100 food stands, and up to 40 thrilling rides on the Goldstar Amusements midway will be available daily.
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.  
BURNSVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#County Administrator#Assessor#Compounding#Business Industry#Linus Business#Max
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident

A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
GARDEN CITY, MN
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
42
Followers
207
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy