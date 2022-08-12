Connecticut is close to meeting its goal for distributing naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, an emergency drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The state’s goal is to distribute 45,750 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut. Meeting that goal would reduce fatalities in observed opioid overdoses by 80%, according to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO