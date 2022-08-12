ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut, nearing its Narcan distribution goal, plans to refocus on high-risk communities

Connecticut is close to meeting its goal for distributing naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, an emergency drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The state’s goal is to distribute 45,750 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut. Meeting that goal would reduce fatalities in observed opioid overdoses by 80%, according to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit in Connecticut will resume, judge rules

A Connecticut lawsuit against Infowars host Alex Jones can proceed after a federal bankruptcy court judge said Monday the case should be remanded back to state court. The decision comes even though the parent company of Infowars, Free Speech Systems, recently filed for federal bankruptcy protection. “The Plaintiffs’ claims are...
Connecticut spends coronavirus relief money on job training programs

Connecticut is spending $70 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on a statewide job training program. It’s aimed at getting 6,000 people employed in skilled jobs. CareerConneCT is a short-term training program, targeted at people from communities underrepresented in the state’s skilled workforce. "This is a place where...
Praying for rain

Officials say New England needs to take threats to the water supply seriously. Connecticut residents could soon be paying more for health insurance, New York says red flag laws are working, and meet Senator Blumenthal’s republican challenger. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things....
