Connecticut, nearing its Narcan distribution goal, plans to refocus on high-risk communities
Connecticut is close to meeting its goal for distributing naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, an emergency drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The state’s goal is to distribute 45,750 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut. Meeting that goal would reduce fatalities in observed opioid overdoses by 80%, according to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit in Connecticut will resume, judge rules
A Connecticut lawsuit against Infowars host Alex Jones can proceed after a federal bankruptcy court judge said Monday the case should be remanded back to state court. The decision comes even though the parent company of Infowars, Free Speech Systems, recently filed for federal bankruptcy protection. “The Plaintiffs’ claims are...
Connecticut spends coronavirus relief money on job training programs
Connecticut is spending $70 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on a statewide job training program. It’s aimed at getting 6,000 people employed in skilled jobs. CareerConneCT is a short-term training program, targeted at people from communities underrepresented in the state’s skilled workforce. "This is a place where...
Praying for rain
Officials say New England needs to take threats to the water supply seriously. Connecticut residents could soon be paying more for health insurance, New York says red flag laws are working, and meet Senator Blumenthal’s republican challenger. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things....
Proposed 2023 health insurance rate hikes in Connecticut faces bipartisan opposition
A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Connecticut have urged state regulators to reject double-digit premium rate hikes sought by health insurers on the state’s Obamacare exchange for next year. “It is clear that Connecticut residents, individuals in the individual market, small groups, small businesses, cannot afford increases as high...
Drought is hitting farmers' pocketbooks, Connecticut agriculture chief says
For many Connecticut residents, the impacts of an ongoing drought extend only as far as brown lawns or wilting flowers in a garden bed. But weeks of dry weather are having a more serious impact on the state’s agriculture industry, forcing farmers to buy extra water and recalibrate their plans for harvest.
Massachusetts Board of Education votes to raise MCAS scores required for graduation
The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Monday to raise standardized test scores needed for high school students to graduate. The new Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System. (MCAS) requirements will apply to students graduating in the class of 2026 to 2029. The 8-3 vote came with dissent from many...
