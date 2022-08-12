ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Information sought on missing teen

EAU CLAIRE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to a news release, Katherine Ertz, 15, of Eau Claire, was last seen nearly two weeks ago on Aug. 1 when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Law enforcement believes that Hertz may still be in Wisconsin and could be in Eau Claire or the surrounding areas.

Ertz is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at (715) 839-4972 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

