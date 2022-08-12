August 15, 2022–6:45 p.m. Rome High School’s football team finds itself in rare company. The Georgia High School Football Daily released a list of teams from Class 6A with the most wins over the last 10 years and Rome High comes in at No. 7 on the list with 90 wins, 74 coming in the past seven years. Blessed Trinity tops the list with 114 wins, with Marist (110) and Lee County High School (102) rounding out the top three.

