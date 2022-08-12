Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Patrol OVI Sobriety Checkpoint in Franklin County Friday
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Franklin County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, 413 people were killed in OVI-related crashes last...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's law report: Aug. 11-12, 2022
Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check of a female who made possible suicide threats near Columbus Road. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied having any suicidal ideations. A report was completed for documentation. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Broadway St. in Mount Vernon on...
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Multiple vehicles, garages damaged in fire at Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, garages and carports were damaged in a fire outside a Columbus apartment building early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire at The Canterbury Apartments on Olentangy River Road near West North Broadway Street was called in around 1:30 a.m. The...
Your Radio Place
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
KWQC
WHIZ
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
