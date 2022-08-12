LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO