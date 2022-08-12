FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A day after a pair of fights resulted in five players being kicked out of the first joint practice between the Panthers and Patriots, two more incidents — including one in which a female fan was struck after a scrum spilled into the spectator area — nearly brought an end to Wednesday’s practice session. “Number one, my thoughts are with the woman that was hurt over there. I’m hoping that she’s OK,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after practice. “I don’t have any update on her, but I’m hoping she’s OK.” The first dust-up occurred during a kickoff return drill after Panthers safety Kenny Robinson — one of the players ejected in Tuesday’s tussles — laid a big hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and stood over him, taunting him. Several of Wilkerson’s teammates, including special teams captain Matt Slater, took issue with it and it led to some brief pushing and shoving. Wilkerson remained down as he was attended to by the training staff. He eventually made his way to a cart before being driven off. Slater said afterward that Wilkerson was being evaluated “off site” because of his injuries.

