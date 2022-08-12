ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statesville Record & Landmark

Conover man charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor

A Conover man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Johann Stoltz, 78, was arrested Friday by Deputy Brad Stroud on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and a magistrate set bond at $150,000. Campbell said the sheriff’s office received a report...
CONOVER, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
WFAE

NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student's death

A local North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Charlotte man charged after traffic stop by Iredell deputies

A stop for a traffic violation Saturday led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on drug charges. Ronnie Eugene Burleson, 52, was charged with felony level III trafficking opioid by transport and felony Level III trafficking opioid by possession. A magistrate set bond at $500,000. Iredell County Sheriff Darren...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YORK COUNTY, SC

