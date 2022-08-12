Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Lander PD: Woman Shot in the Eye with a BB Pellet
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Brenda McIntyre, 39, Lander, arrested on two (2) LPD Warrants at 2:01 p.m. on Four Seasons Drive. Daniel Gagon, 42, Lander, arrested at 8:09 p.m. on the North 6th Street for a LPD Warrant. Robert...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for August 8 – August 15, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 8 – August 15, 2022. Max McDermott, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 12 on a warrant for probation revocation. Timothy O’Neal, of Spokane, WA, was arrested on August 12 on a...
wrrnetwork.com
FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash
On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
subletteexaminer.com
Letter to the editor: Is this heaven? No, it’s Pinedale, Wyoming
C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” tells us that life occasionally presents us with hints of what heaven will be like. We experienced what Lewis meant when our car broke down in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 29th. What appeared to be an inconvenience turned out to be a revelation of what America is really still all about: Friendly, charitable citizens who care about their neighbors. The real America, the one the media rarely talks about, is alive and well in Pinedale and undoubtedly in other such small towns across our country.
wrrnetwork.com
Death Notices: Mohring, Ryan, Meeks, Jones, Addison
Here are death notices from Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. John Mohring, 78, of Riverton passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. Per his request no funeral services will be held. Barbara Ryan, 86, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice...
wrrnetwork.com
Kifaru International had “Grand” opening Saturday
The Grand Opening for Riverton’s newest retail and manufacturing business was “Grand” Saturday at the former Linton’s Big R store on East Sunset. Kifaru International produces high quality outdoor gear including custom fitted backpacks, sleep systems, outdoor wear and more for hunters, fishermen and backpackers. General...
wrrnetwork.com
Barbara Ryan
Barbara Ryan, 86, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice Home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Barbara Ann Bateman was born on May 31, 1936 in Rawlins, WY to Robert L. and Mary Catherine (Bikel) Bateman. She graduated from Fort Collins High School with the class of 1955.
wrrnetwork.com
New Riverton City Administrator to be sworn in Tuesday
The Riverton City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Included on the agenda is the approval of the contract and administering the oath of office to new City Administrator Kyle Butterfield. Councilors will also award a bid for a one-ton flatbed work truck for the Collections...
wrrnetwork.com
FCSD#25 Trustees Toured Summer Construction Projects
Riverton’s School Board went on a tour of construction projects carried out this summer around the district. Here’s what they saw:. The new wrestling room at Riverton High School connects to the current gymnasium. The spacious indoor of the new room pictured above will have wall to wall wrestling mats installed on the floor and along the walls.
buckrail.com
100s of antiques and vintage items to be auctioned Aug. 20 in Riverton
RIVERTON, Wyo. — This Saturday, Aug. 20, Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime antique auction by Westlake Auctioneers. Hundreds of antique and collectible items in great shape will be auctioned off in Riverton beginning at 9:30 a.m. From the estate of Jack and Colleen Miller, unique vintage and antique items...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Paradise Road in Boulder, Wyoming by Kris Bacheller. Kris writes: “The fog rising up off the warm, damp meadows and irrigation ditch give a cloak of mystery to the landscape. It captivates me. 35 years and Ican’t get enough of Wyoming’s beautiful places.”
wrrnetwork.com
County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
