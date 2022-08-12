Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko businessman arrested over fence project
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony fraud charge and for engaging in a contractor business without a license after he failed to complete a fence project. According to court records, Jose L. Cardoza, 37, was hired in June 2021 to install a 237-foot vinyl fence. The homeowners paid J & S Fencing $23,000 for labor and materials, but work stopped after 55 fence posts were installed on the property.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case
ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant...
KOLO TV Reno
Police execute search warrant on property of Rounds disappearance suspect
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant on a property owned by a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. With the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, they executed the warrant on a parcel of land owned by James Brenner, who has been previously identified as a suspect in the case.
Nevada State Police searched car: firearms, 7lbs of marijuana, $10k cash found
Nevada State Police searched a car near Wells, Nevada that had multiple firearms, pounds of marijuana, and over ten thousand dollars in cash. Police said 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center. Guests are invited...
Elko Daily Free Press
Home-occupation rule adopted in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – The Committee of Architecture has given final approval to a home-occupation rule that the Spring Creek Association says will allow business use of shops and exterior buildings, and will hopefully encourage more small businesses to start in the area. This was the final step in a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
Elko Daily Free Press
What's on the agenda: Local government this week
Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss coordinating hunting seasons with the state of Utah in conjunction with the efforts of NDOW biologist Kari Huebner. Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
School district welcomes 22 changes in leadership
ELKO – Twenty-two new administrators are among the changes that students, parents and community members will see at the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, which includes new programs and districtwide plans for facilities and the future of the Elko County School District. Programs for free...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC students receive scholarships to continue education
ELKO – Two Great Basin College students will continue their education at the University of Nevada, Reno as recipients of the Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship. Gina Sherwood of Elko and John Headley of Las Vegas both overcame great challenges in their lives to get to this...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat
ELKO — Nothing is for certain, but the Elko boys soccer team may have the stronghold for three-consecutive league championships. The Indians capped back-to-back 3A North-East titles in 2021, posting a 12-6-4 overall record and almost running the table in conference play at 9-0-1. Elko captured its fifth berth...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football
SPRING CREEK — The numbers for the Spring Creek football team are up as the Spartans embark on year No. 2 under head coach A.J. Wilson. Last season, Spring Creek went 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play of the 3A North-East during Wilson’s inaugural campaign as the helm of the program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow
ELKO — Coming off back-to-back league titles, the Spring Creek girls soccer team — according to head coach Kami Crowe — is an unknown commodity for the upcoming season. In 2022, the Lady Spartans defended their 3A North-East league championship — finishing with a 12-4-3 overall record and a nearly-perfect 9-0-1 stretch in conference play.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another
ELKO — Following an outstanding 2021 campaign — one which saw a trip to the 3A state semifinal — the cupboard is far from bare for the Elko football team. “You always lose more than you think, but it still hurts less than normal,” said Elko head coach Luke Sellers.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez
ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team, freshly removed from one its best seasons in recent history, are ready to hit the ground running in 2022 — seeing a large group of girls for fall tryouts. “We had a really high turnout. We had to cut between 12...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Spartans ‘older, 2-deep everywhere’
SPRING CREEK — After some building stages during the 2021 spring and 2021 fall seasons, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — once a youthful group — now looks to take the next steps toward building a winning program. “We’re getting older now; we aren’t a young...
Comments / 0