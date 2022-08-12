Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KHOU
Trial date set for woman accused of helping dismember, bury remains of Vanessa Guillen
WACO, Texas — A trial date has been set for the woman accused of helping dismember and bury Fort Hood SPC Vanessa Guillen's body in 2020. Cecily Aguilar's trial will start on January 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas with jury selection. Aguilar was indicted by a grand jury on...
KWTX
Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police name woman killed in Saturday crash
Waco police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and the Interstate 35 access road. Cecilia Rodriguez, 31, was a passenger in a Chrysler 300 that collided with a Porsche SUV at about 4:40 a.m. near South 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, according to a police press release Monday.
KWTX
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple. Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four...
fox44news.com
Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
Operation leads to the arrest of 2 men in Belton for solicitation of minor
Two men were arrested in Belton following an operation that targeted individuals attempting to meet with minors and engage in sexual conduct.
Waco police searching for missing man last seen by family in October
Waco police are still searching for a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen by his family in October of 2021.
Beware – Killeen, Texas Residents Say Alleged Scammers Are Watching Homes
I think it’s so important that we keep Killeen, Texas safe. Being alert, vigilant, active in the community, and speaking with one another is so beneficial, especially when it comes to the wellbeing of everyone in the city. KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN IN KILLEEN FOR SCAMMERS. I noticed in...
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
News Channel 25
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
nypressnews.com
Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave
A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas in need of help following rescue of 17 dogs in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a McLennan County home over the weekend, but the work is far from over. The dogs are now at the Humane Society of Central Texas. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer,...
fox44news.com
Press conference to address quality of life for young children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco and McLennan County communities are invited to join United Way and their community partners for the McLennan County Child Well-Being Community Action Plan Launch Press Conference this Wednesday. United Way of Waco-McLennan County says that in May 2021, the organization released the...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
fox44news.com
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified
Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
17 Dogs Living in Filth With No A/C Removed From Waco, Texas Home
I can't imagine why these things keep happening, but the good news is that some dogs in need were saved before it was too late. A tip from a social media site led local citizens and law enforcement to what appeared to be an abandoned house in Waco, Texas. A video taken last week showed over a dozen dogs roaming inside the home, with no way out and no one there taking care of them.
Waco police identify early Saturday crash victim, 3 remain hospitalized
Waco police have identified 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez as the victim of a fatal crash this weekend.
