fox44news.com

Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police name woman killed in Saturday crash

Waco police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and the Interstate 35 access road. Cecilia Rodriguez, 31, was a passenger in a Chrysler 300 that collided with a Porsche SUV at about 4:40 a.m. near South 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, according to a police press release Monday.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
TEMPLE, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave

A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Press conference to address quality of life for young children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco and McLennan County communities are invited to join United Way and their community partners for the McLennan County Child Well-Being Community Action Plan Launch Press Conference this Wednesday. United Way of Waco-McLennan County says that in May 2021, the organization released the...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
TEMPLE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

17 Dogs Living in Filth With No A/C Removed From Waco, Texas Home

I can't imagine why these things keep happening, but the good news is that some dogs in need were saved before it was too late. A tip from a social media site led local citizens and law enforcement to what appeared to be an abandoned house in Waco, Texas. A video taken last week showed over a dozen dogs roaming inside the home, with no way out and no one there taking care of them.
WACO, TX

