LSU Target Javien Toviano Latest Social Media Hashtag

Toviano is a high-priority target with LSU getting former star Tyrann Mathieu in on the recruiting action

The Tigers continue their recent social media recruiting tactic as a way to sway athletes to Baton Rouge. This time, LSU is using #Toviano2TheBoot, pushing for priority target and 4-star cornerback Javien Toviano.

The Texas native has been a hot name on the market recently with the Tigers making a significant push for the lockdown corner.

We’ve seen this social media trend used on a number of priority targets, specifically 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard with #Lance2LSU; 4-star safety Derek Williams with #BringDerekBackHome; 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins with #RickieReconsidered and 4-star safety Kylin Jackson’s #KeepKylinHome.

LSU has gone all out with their pursuit of Toviano, even getting former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu in on the action.

Toviano is one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market and the latest hashtag trend of #Toviano2TheBoot could help in a big way. The high 4-star prospect has been on campus, but LSU will need to make a big push to land the Texas native who could be trending to either Texas or Texas A&M.

Look for LSU to come in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

A key name to watch out for this weekend is Kylin Jackson, who announces his college decision Saturday, August 13th. Could the #KeepKylinHome trend prove to work and keep one of Louisiana’s finest prospects in-state? Tomorrow will tell the story.