Amazon Prime Video’s U.K. Rap and Drill-Inspired Original Drama Series ‘Jungle’ Teases First-Look, Trailer

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Video have given fans a first look at their upcoming U.K. original drama series “ Jungle ” with new images and a teaser trailer.

Prime Video released the clip tied to its day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. Produced by Nothing Lost, “Jungle” is a six-part scripted series told with both rap/drill music and dialogue. It follows the lives of several strangers in inner city London, each dealing with their own unique struggles.

“Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive,” reads the logline. “As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.”

Some of the U.K.’s top rap and drill artists feature in the series, including Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Double Lz, M24 and more.

In the first images, fans can see RA as Slim (pictured above), Amaria BB as Bianca and Ezra Elliot as Gogo (pictured below).

Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, who were featured on Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch list earlier this year, created and exec produce the show, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.

Okoli also directs.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Nothing Lost on this brilliantly fresh and unique U.K. Amazon Original series,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video, when the project was first announced.

“’Jungle’ will shine a light on the amazing creativity of the U.K.’s drill, grime and rap music scenes and hopefully empower a varied collection of British storytellers to create captivating content which reflects the diversity of the UK today.”

Check out the trailer below:

