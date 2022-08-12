ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

In an Age of Robotic Drivers Worried About Offending, Outspoken Noah Gragson Will Be a Breath of Fresh Air to Cup Series

By Jared Turner
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

He’s brazen, brash, and a little bit on the cocky side. He’s a prankster and a fighter. He often sports a retro-style mullet haircut, and he’ll say just about anything on his mind and wreck just about anyone in his way. And, oh yeah: He’s also pretty dang good at driving race cars. Say hello to 24-year-old Noah Gragson, the latest driver to earn a much-deserved promotion to NASCAR’s premier division.

With Wednesday’s announcement from Petty GMS that Gragson will wheel the two-car organization’s No. 42 Chevrolet next season, the NASCAR Cup Series is getting a driver who isn’t afraid to speak his mind and ruffle feathers on occasion. But even more importantly, the Cup Series is getting a guy whose honesty and openness are nothing less than a breath of fresh air in a sport where drivers are all too often so concerned about saying the wrong thing that they say nothing at all. Well, unless you consider regurgitating a list of sponsors every week actually saying something meaningful and from the heart.

News flash: It isn’t. And it never will be. This is why the Cup Series needs Gragson as a full-time driver more than Gragson needs the Cup Series.

Many of today’s Cup Series drivers aren’t as authentic as their predecessors

Aside from Kyle Busch and – at least in recent times – Denny Hamlin, few drivers in today’s Cup Series field are willing to consistently make statements that might be perceived as politically incorrect or challenging to NASCAR’s status quo.

It seems that, whether it be due to fear of losing a sponsor or upsetting NASCAR or their team owner, many of today’s drivers go out of their way not to rock the proverbial boat or do anything to jeopardize their future or their standing in the sport.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong, of course, with trying to be courteous and polite, the lack of candor from various Cup Series drivers can easily be perceived by fans as insincere. Or, to put it another way: A lot of today’s Cup drivers are way too vanilla.

“Yeah, you have to be robotic these days,” Noah Gragson said late last year when I asked him in a one-on-one interview if he thought the fear of offending sponsors was causing drivers not to show their true personalities.

Sadly, the most robotic drivers tend to get a fair amount of air time. Take, for example, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, and Christopher Bell. When was the last time you heard one of these drivers say anything remotely controversial or even interesting? (OK, Elliott did clash memorably with Kevin Harvick last season, but that’s water under the bridge now.) Even veteran drivers like Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski, who used to be lightning rods for controversy, have turned mellow in their later years, seemingly unwilling to stir the pot in the least bit.

Gone are the Tony Stewarts and Darrell Waltrips and Dale Earnhardts and Rusty Wallaces of the world who, for most of their respective careers, never shied away from stepping on toes, whether it be NASCAR’s or those of their competitors. Many of today’s drivers seem to be taking their cues from seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson who – for all his talent and success – always lacked the personality to grow a huge fan base.

Gragson, however, marches to the beat of a much different drummer than Johnson and many in today’s crop of young up-and-comers. Simply put: He doesn’t know how not to be his true self.

“It takes too much effort to fake it,” Gragson told me in late December. “It takes too much time and effort to fake it or be someone you’re not. I’ve never really believed in being someone you’re not or trying to be something else. I just kind of go day by day and do what I like to do and have fun and enjoy the moment and try to make the most of the opportunities that I have.”

Noah Gragson is the comical and the confrontational all rolled into one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7t1y_0hFAesbT00
Noah Gragson walks on stage during drive introductions. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Since Noah Gragson went full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned JR Motorsports in 2019, he’s enjoyed great success on the track, where he’s won eight races and been in championship contention on multiple occasions.

But what’s really distinguished Gragson from many of his competitors is acting out – whether it be in the form of a fistfight, a practical joke, or wrecking a rival or even a teammate.

In the summer of 2020, Gragson did wreck a teammate when he crashed fellow JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier for the win with five laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gragson has also had run-ins with Ty Gibbs, Myatt Snider, Harrison Burton, and Daniel Hemric – just to name some of his more familiar foes. In the case of Burton and Hemric, Gragson literally came to blows with them.

In the case of Gibbs, Gragson vowed retaliation after a dustup on the road course at Portland International Raceway in early June. “We’ll take care of that,” Gragson told Frontstretch.com . “You’ll know when I get him back.” During the same interview, Gragson also took the opportunity to throw shade at the racetrack.

“I’m honestly not very impressed with this place, to say the least,” Gragson said. “It’s pretty challenging for the teams to afford coming all the way across the country, and then on top of that, the way the track is designed, everybody just tears their stuff up, and it costs everybody a ton of money.

“I think three-quarters of the field are torn up and destroyed, and that’s just a product of a not-very-well-configured race track, in my opinion.”

Then there was the now-infamous moment at Road America in early July when Gragson triggered a 13-car wreck by deliberately turning across the track into Sage Karam in retaliation for some earlier contact. Gragson’s actions in that instance were so egregious that he even drew a stern rebuke from JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a few days later. “I was completely shocked and in a bit of disbelief that not only he made that choice but that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch. Really tough.”

And Earnhardt also didn’t hesitate to personally let Gragson know how he felt above the move.

“I told him that I could stand behind him through just about anything, but I could not defend that,” Earnhardt said. “That was just the message I gave him.”

However, the same Gragson who has struggled at times to harness his emotions is also quite the class clown. A perfect example of this took place in October 2020 when Gragson – clad in sunglasses and a Kyle Busch jacket and hat – showed up at a Busch fan day to seek an autograph from his old NASCAR Camping World Truck Series boss.

As seen on Youtube , it wasn’t until the two posed together for a photo and Gragson started rubbing Busch on the head that Busch knew Gragson’s true identity. The two then enjoyed a good laugh.

Another comical Gragson moment occurred at a JR Motorsports autograph signing in 2019 when Gragson secretly convinced 19 fans to skip over Justin Allgaier in the autograph line, acting as though they didn’t recognize Allgaier or he wasn’t even sitting there.

Noah Gragson still has some maturing to do, but his personality will boost the Cup Series

During Wednesday’s announcement at Petty GMS headquarters in Statesville, North Carolina, Noah Gragson fought back tears as he considered the significance of the occasion.

“It’s pretty surreal to be able to go full-time Cup racing,” a visibly touched Gragson said in a video tweet from the official Petty GMS Twitter account. “I’m kind of emotional a little bit. I don’t know. It’s probably not emotional for anyone else, but for me, just telling that story, I’m kind of choking up right now.”

But the same Noah Gragson who is so genuinely grateful for this opportunity is the same Noah Gragson who will rough up a competitor on the track or engage in all-out fisticuffs without even flinching.

“We might have to calm him down a little bit, but the way that Cup racing is now, he’s got to be aggressive,” said Petty GMS chairman and all-time Cup Series wins leader Richard Petty at Wednesday’s press conference announcing Gragson’s hiring. “I think from that standpoint, I just hope that we can calm him down where he’s not too aggressive, but he’s going to be in a learning process because the Xfinity Series is a little bit different crowd of people. They race different.

“When it comes to Cup, he’s going to have to learn to respect his other drivers, and he’s going to have to respect them. So it’s going to be interesting.”

It always is interesting with Gragson. And for that, everyone – especially NASCAR – should be thankful.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: 3 Realistic Landing Places for Kyle Busch – and 2 Places He Absolutely Won’t Land – in 2023

The post In an Age of Robotic Drivers Worried About Offending, Outspoken Noah Gragson Will Be a Breath of Fresh Air to Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Myatt Snider
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Noah Gragson
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Jimmie Johnson
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?

Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
MOTORSPORTS
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?

Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Chevrolet
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem

NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Sportscasting

Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect

Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident

NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports. This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew. Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race. "If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes....
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Champion Reveals Scary Health News

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte opened up about some startling health news. Labonte, who won the Cup Series in 2000 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, said he went to the doctor in 2019 when he wasn't feeling well. The doctors noticed a spot on his kidney and told him to monitor it.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Richmond Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Richmond results, points: Kevin Harvick scored his second consecutive victory Sunday, seizing control in the final 100 laps at Richmond Raceway. Harvick took his first lead on Lap 334 of 400 and led 55 of the final 67 laps in the No. 4 Ford for his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. His fourth victory at Richmond came after he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan last Sunday and qualified for the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

198K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy