FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
The PGA Tour regular season is officially behind us, as the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will move on to compete in the playoffs for a chance to win the $18 million grand prize. This weekend, the postseason makes its first stop at TPC Southwind for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The winner at TPC Southwind won’t walk away with anything close to $18 million, but they’ll still bank a major championship-level prize. So, what is the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, and how much money will the winner take home?
The winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will take home $2.7 million
Purses have been fairly thin on the PGA Tour over the last few weeks. The last three winners on Tour have all taken home less than $1.6 million each, but that won’t be the case this week.
Thanks to the massive purse at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, the eventual winner will be awarded $2.7 million. That’s the same amount that Scottie Scheffler won for his Masters victory and Justin Thomas won at the PGA Championship. Only the Players Championship ($3.6 million) and the U.S. Open ($3.15 million) featured larger payouts for the winner this season.
Let’s check out the full purse and payouts for this weekend’s playoff event.
Full 2022 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship purse and payouts
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: $15 million
|Position
|Payout
|Winner
|$2,700,000
|2
|$1,635,000
|3
|$1,035,000
|4
|$735,000
|5
|$615,000
|6
|$543,750
|7
|$506,250
|8
|$468,750
|9
|$438,750
|10
|$408,750
|11
|$378,750
|12
|$348,750
|13
|$318,750
|14
|$288,750
|15
|$273,750
|16
|$258,750
|17
|$243,750
|18
|$228,750
|19
|$213,750
|20
|$198,750
|21
|$183,750
|22
|$168,750
|23
|$156,750
|24
|$144,750
|25
|$132,750
|26
|$120,750
|27
|$116,250
|28
|$111,750
|29
|$107,250
|30
|$102,750
|31
|$98,250
|32
|$93,750
|33
|$89,250
|34
|$85,500
|35
|$81,750
|36
|$78,000
|37
|$74,250
|38
|$71,250
|39
|$68,250
|40
|$65,250
|41
|$62,250
|42
|$59,250
|43
|$56,250
|44
|$53,250
|45
|$50,250
|46
|$47,250
|47
|$44,250
|48
|$41,850
|49
|$39,750
|50
|$38,550
|51
|$37,650
|52
|$36,750
|53
|$36,150
|54
|$35,550
|55
|$35,250
|56
|$34,950
|57
|$34,650
|58
|$34,350
|59
|$34,050
|60
|$33,750
|61
|$33,450
|62
|$33,150
|63
|$32,850
|64
|$32,550
|65
|$32,250
