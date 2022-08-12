FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?

The PGA Tour regular season is officially behind us, as the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will move on to compete in the playoffs for a chance to win the $18 million grand prize. This weekend, the postseason makes its first stop at TPC Southwind for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The winner at TPC Southwind won’t walk away with anything close to $18 million, but they’ll still bank a major championship-level prize. So, what is the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, and how much money will the winner take home?

The winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will take home $2.7 million

FedEx signage is on display during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind | Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire

Purses have been fairly thin on the PGA Tour over the last few weeks. The last three winners on Tour have all taken home less than $1.6 million each, but that won’t be the case this week.

Thanks to the massive purse at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, the eventual winner will be awarded $2.7 million. That’s the same amount that Scottie Scheffler won for his Masters victory and Justin Thomas won at the PGA Championship. Only the Players Championship ($3.6 million) and the U.S. Open ($3.15 million) featured larger payouts for the winner this season.

Let’s check out the full purse and payouts for this weekend’s playoff event.

Full 2022 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship purse and payouts

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: $15 million

Position Payout Winner $2,700,000 2 $1,635,000 3 $1,035,000 4 $735,000 5 $615,000 6 $543,750 7 $506,250 8 $468,750 9 $438,750 10 $408,750 11 $378,750 12 $348,750 13 $318,750 14 $288,750 15 $273,750 16 $258,750 17 $243,750 18 $228,750 19 $213,750 20 $198,750 21 $183,750 22 $168,750 23 $156,750 24 $144,750 25 $132,750 26 $120,750 27 $116,250 28 $111,750 29 $107,250 30 $102,750 31 $98,250 32 $93,750 33 $89,250 34 $85,500 35 $81,750 36 $78,000 37 $74,250 38 $71,250 39 $68,250 40 $65,250 41 $62,250 42 $59,250 43 $56,250 44 $53,250 45 $50,250 46 $47,250 47 $44,250 48 $41,850 49 $39,750 50 $38,550 51 $37,650 52 $36,750 53 $36,150 54 $35,550 55 $35,250 56 $34,950 57 $34,650 58 $34,350 59 $34,050 60 $33,750 61 $33,450 62 $33,150 63 $32,850 64 $32,550 65 $32,250

