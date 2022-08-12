ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?

By Jack Dougherty
 4 days ago

The PGA Tour regular season is officially behind us, as the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will move on to compete in the playoffs for a chance to win the $18 million grand prize. This weekend, the postseason makes its first stop at TPC Southwind for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The winner at TPC Southwind won’t walk away with anything close to $18 million, but they’ll still bank a major championship-level prize. So, what is the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, and how much money will the winner take home?

The winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will take home $2.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096hH0_0hFAemYL00
FedEx signage is on display during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind | Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire

Purses have been fairly thin on the PGA Tour over the last few weeks. The last three winners on Tour have all taken home less than $1.6 million each, but that won’t be the case this week.

Thanks to the massive purse at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, the eventual winner will be awarded $2.7 million. That’s the same amount that Scottie Scheffler won for his Masters victory and Justin Thomas won at the PGA Championship. Only the Players Championship ($3.6 million) and the U.S. Open ($3.15 million) featured larger payouts for the winner this season.

Let’s check out the full purse and payouts for this weekend’s playoff event.

Full 2022 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship purse and payouts

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: $15 million

Position Payout
Winner $2,700,000
2 $1,635,000
3 $1,035,000
4 $735,000
5 $615,000
6 $543,750
7 $506,250
8 $468,750
9 $438,750
10 $408,750
11 $378,750
12 $348,750
13 $318,750
14 $288,750
15 $273,750
16 $258,750
17 $243,750
18 $228,750
19 $213,750
20 $198,750
21 $183,750
22 $168,750
23 $156,750
24 $144,750
25 $132,750
26 $120,750
27 $116,250
28 $111,750
29 $107,250
30 $102,750
31 $98,250
32 $93,750
33 $89,250
34 $85,500
35 $81,750
36 $78,000
37 $74,250
38 $71,250
39 $68,250
40 $65,250
41 $62,250
42 $59,250
43 $56,250
44 $53,250
45 $50,250
46 $47,250
47 $44,250
48 $41,850
49 $39,750
50 $38,550
51 $37,650
52 $36,750
53 $36,150
54 $35,550
55 $35,250
56 $34,950
57 $34,650
58 $34,350
59 $34,050
60 $33,750
61 $33,450
62 $33,150
63 $32,850
64 $32,550
65 $32,250

